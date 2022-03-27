Recorder found that recorded what the B737 plane did before it crashed in China

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) reported this Sunday, March 27, that another “black box” of the Boeing 737-800 that crashed in China early last week was found.

After finding the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) midweek, now the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) has finally been found, according to CAAC information and images circulating this Sunday.

The device that records all of the aircraft’s operating information was found about 1.5 meters below the surface on the east side of the crash site (on the steep slope between the two main wreckage sites).

As shown in the footage below, it is noted that the base of the FDR is not present, having been torn from the main cylinder, however, the latter appears to be quite preserved, which generates the expectation that data can be quickly obtained from the memory chip. .


As previously published on AEROIN, the Cockpit Voice Recorder had its memory chip badly damaged, requiring it to be sent to the component manufacturer for repair before attempting to download the information.





