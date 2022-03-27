RS Health issues epidemiological alert for critical dengue situation

Jenni Smith 1 hour ago Health Comments Off on RS Health issues epidemiological alert for critical dengue situation 7 Views

The Department of Health (SES) issued this Friday an epidemiological alert about dengue. “Epidemiological data point to an increase in cases of dengue this year compared to last year, both notifications and confirmations. The trend is to continue until around June, which is the seasonal period of the disease,” said Jáder Cardoso, a biologist at the State Center for Health Surveillance (Cevs), during a meeting of the Center for Emergency Operations in Public Health (COE) Arboviruses , which took place last Friday (25).

O Rio Grande do Sul registered so far, in 2022, 2,252 confirmed cases of dengue, including 2,031 autochthonous (contracted in their own territory of residence). The most critical regions of the State are those belonging to the Regional Health Coordinations (CRSs): 1st (Porto Alegre), 2nd (Frederico Westphalen) and 16th (Lajeado). There are already 193 municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul that have reported suspected cases. One death from dengue was confirmed in Chapada, and six other deaths are under investigation for dengue.

Eleven cases of chikungunya were confirmed, 10 of which were autochthonous. Confirmations are mainly concentrated in the municipality of Água Santa, in the region of Passo Fundo, 6th CRS. In relation to Zika, a case considered imported (contracted outside Rio Grande do Sul) has been confirmed, in Encantado. Yellow fever has not recorded any confirmed cases in humans, only cases in non-human primates, which shows the circulation of the virus and the need for vaccination.


See too

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Cancer risk increases with sweetener use, research says

Researchers from the National Institute of Health and Medical Research and the Sorbonne Paris Nord …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved