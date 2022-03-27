RS Health issues epidemiological alert for critical dengue situation

The Department of Health (SES) issued this Friday an epidemiological alert about dengue. “Epidemiological data point to an increase in cases of dengue this year compared to last year, both notifications and confirmations. The trend is to continue until around June, which is the seasonal period of the disease,” said Jáder Cardoso, a biologist at the State Center for Health Surveillance (Cevs), during a meeting of the Center for Emergency Operations in Public Health (COE) Arboviruses , which took place last Friday (25).

O Rio Grande do Sul registered so far, in 2022, 2,252 confirmed cases of dengue, including 2,031 autochthonous (contracted in their own territory of residence). The most critical regions of the State are those belonging to the Regional Health Coordinations (CRSs): 1st (Porto Alegre), 2nd (Frederico Westphalen) and 16th (Lajeado). There are already 193 municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul that have reported suspected cases. One death from dengue was confirmed in Chapada, and six other deaths are under investigation for dengue.

Eleven cases of chikungunya were confirmed, 10 of which were autochthonous. Confirmations are mainly concentrated in the municipality of Água Santa, in the region of Passo Fundo, 6th CRS. In relation to Zika, a case considered imported (contracted outside Rio Grande do Sul) has been confirmed, in Encantado. Yellow fever has not recorded any confirmed cases in humans, only cases in non-human primates, which shows the circulation of the virus and the need for vaccination.





