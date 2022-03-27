Russia announces destruction of Ukrainian missile depot near Kiev

On Saturday Russian operational and military aviation hit 67 Ukrainian military installations and overnight, Russian air defense systems also destroyed 18 drones.

Russian armed forces destroyed a Ukrainian missile depot near Kiev with long-range weapons launched from the sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said today.

Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in the morning’s military communiqué that the missile depot for the S-300 and Buk anti-aircraft missile systems had been destroyed in the town of Plesetskoye, 30 kilometers southwest of the Ukrainian capital.

The Russian army also confirmed that on Saturday it attacked with long-range missiles a large fuel base in Lviv, which supplied Ukrainian troops in western regions and those stationed near Kiev.

“Furthermore, high-precision cruise missiles destroyed the workshops of the radio repair factory in Lviv,” he said.

On Saturday, he added, Russian operational and military aviation hit 67 Ukrainian military installations and overnight, Russian air defense systems also destroyed 18 drones.

According to Russia, since the start of what it calls a “special military operation”, its forces have destroyed 289 drones, 1,656 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, 169 multiple rocket launchers, 684 pieces of field artillery and mortars, as well as 1,503 units of special military vehicles. EFE

However, Ukrainian officials today lamented the lack of what they described as “a serious reaction” by the West to Saturday’s attacks in Lviv, western Ukraine, which coincided with a visit to neighboring Poland by US President Joe Biden.

“Many people saw a link between these attacks and Biden’s visit to Rzeszów,” a spokesman for the Ukrainian presidency said on Facebook.

The presidential source was referring to the US President’s presence in the Polish city on Friday, where he visited US troops stationed near the Ukrainian border.

“The missiles fell 150 kilometers from Rzeszow,” said the presidential source, adding that for NATO “it is clear that it is better to keep the enemy in Ukrainian territory, even if the missiles are falling closer and closer” to Alliance territory. .

The attacks on Lviv took place on Saturday, Biden’s last day in Poland, where he said President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power”, a phrase the White House later clarified did not mean the president wanted “regime change”. ” in Russia.

In a speech from the Royal Palace in Warsaw, Biden also warned the Kremlin leader that he must not enter “an inch” of NATO territory.

Kiev has appealed for direct intervention by Nato, but Nato as a whole rejects it because it would mean becoming a “party” in the conflict.

“Our closest friends are Lithuania, Poland, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. The assistance we receive are bilateral agreements, but more can be expected from NATO,” said the presidential source.

Lviv, considered the capital of the western part of the country, is about 80 kilometers from the Polish border and is home to a large part of the influx of refugees trying to leave the country.

