Russia attacks Ukrainian Air Force command with cruise missiles

According to the Ukrainian army, the command center of Ukraine’s air forces was hit by a salvo of cruise missiles.

Ukrainian air force headquarters in Vinnitsa (center) was hit on Friday by a series of Russian cruise missiles, which caused “significant damage”, the Ukrainian Armed Forces said.

“The Russians fired six cruise missiles. Some were shot down by anti-aircraft defenses. Others hit several buildings, causing significant damage,” the military aeronautical command announced on Telegram.

“The consequences of this missile attack by the invaders are still being evaluated,” the same source reported.

The announcement was accompanied by a photo showing a destroyed part of a brick building.

Ukrainian aviation and air defense has so far resisted attempts by the Russian military to dominate the sky over Ukraine, defended “with great skill” by local airmen, a senior Pentagon official said on Monday.

He claimed that Russia has expanded its air and naval operations in the face of resistance from Ukrainian forces, but these operations do not manifest in air combat as the Russian Air Force plans to fire air-to-ground missiles at Ukrainian targets from Russian or Belarusian airspace.

Russia also launched cruise missiles from the sea at Ukrainian fuel depots.

A huge plume of black smoke rose from a fuel storage facility in the village of Kalynivka, on the outskirts of Kiev, on Friday, according to AFP reporters, as Russia said it had destroyed the largest remaining military fuel storage facility in the country. Ukraine with Kalibr cruise missiles.

“On the night of March 24, high-precision cruise missiles from Kalibr attacked a fuel base in the village of Kalynivka, near Kiev,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

SOURCE: AFP

