Russia reacts to US, says it’s not up to Biden to decide when Putin leaves power

The Russian government reacted this Saturday 26 to the statement by US President Joe Biden that Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power”.

Asked about Biden’s statement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the agency Reuters that “this is not for Biden to decide” and that “the president of Russia is elected by the Russians”.

Earlier, Joe Biden again raised his tone against Putin during a trip to Warsaw, Poland. “We will have a different future, a brighter future, rooted in democracy and, above all, in hope and light”, said the US president. “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.”

Shortly after the remarks, a White House official claimed that Biden did not incite “regime change” in Russia, but said Putin should be barred from exercising any power “over his neighbors or in the region”.

In Poland, Biden repeated that the United States does not want to come into conflict with Russian troops in Ukraine, but warned Moscow not to try to advance “an inch” into NATO countries’ territories, citing a “sacred obligation” of collective defense between members of the western military alliance.