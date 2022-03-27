Santa Casa Inaugurates Intelligent Surgical Room

Doctors Fábio Augusto Vasilceac and Daniel Moser, along with the team, during the surgical procedure – Photo: Comunicação Santa Casa – Credit: disclosure

Santa Casa performed, this Saturday (26), the first surgery in the Smart Room of the hospital’s Surgical Center.

The new room has 2 monitors, 1 surgical light with two domes, 2 cameras (1 of them attached to the surgical light), 1 video tower, 4 speakers, 2 ceiling stands and 1 multi-parameter monitor (to monitor vital signs of the patient, such as heart rate, CO2, pressure and oximetry). The space was assembled and equipped with resources from former councilor Júlio Cesar. Another differential is that all these equipments work in an integrated way.

Integration is the great advantage of a Smart Room. In a traditional operating room, all printed exams are brought into the room during the procedure. The new technology gives you real-time access to updated patient data. One of the results is the reduction of procedure time. And if the medical team manages to do the work more quickly, the hospitalization time also decreases”, explains the Deputy Technical Director of Santa Casa, Roberto Muniz Júnior.

Another advantage is the reduction of wires scattered on the floor. It is designed with wireless equipment and ceiling stands – supports that keep monitors, accessories and medical gases suspended, off the floor, and that can be moved by the professionals according to the needs of the surgery. In addition to facilitating mobility within the operating room, this also reduces the risk of infection because the wires cannot be sterilized.

According to the Coordinator of Clinical and Electrical Engineering at Santa Casa, Vinicius Tiburcio, “the structuring for the assembly of the space was a challenge, given the complexity of installing the equipment. Therefore, the work of a multidisciplinary team (General Maintenance team, Information Technology and Medical Gas Network Implementation team) was essential for the delivery. The installation of the Smart Room is a technological gain for the institution and an opportunity to expand the area of ​​activity of the clinical engineering team, since knowledge in several technical areas is necessary for the operationalization of the system”, he comments.

Clinical and Electrical Engineering team making the last adjustments for the operation of the Intelligent Room – Photo: Comunicação Santa Casa

NEW SURGICAL TECHNIQUE BRAND INAUGURATION

And to mark the opening of the Intelligent Room, for the first time in São Carlos, three cases of endoscopic enucleation of the prostate were performed, a procedure performed without cuts, which aims to remove the central part of the enlarged prostate, removing the urinary obstruction.

According to the urologist, Fábio Augusto Vasilceac, “we men can present the benign growth of the prostate from the age of 40. Therefore, with aging, we may experience increasing difficulty urinating. Some patients need a tube to urinate. In the traditional technique, the urologist can perform surgery through the urine channel that scrapes prostate fragments or open surgery where the bladder is opened and the inside of the gland is removed with the hands. In these cases with a few days of hospitalization, there is an increased risk of having pain and obstruction of the tube by clots”.

The doctor complements the explanation of the technique. “In endoscopic prostate enucleation, we can compare the prostate with an orange, where we remove the orange buds, leaving the skin intact. The urologist can do this through the urine channel, without cuts in the abdomen. As an advantage, we have shorter hospital stay and recovery, immediate and longer lasting improvement in urinary flow, lower risk of complications such as bleeding, low risk of urinary incontinence and sexual impotence” – says the urologist.

Jorge Lira, owner of the company that supplies the equipment for the surgery, FJ Hospitalar, also emphasizes the importance of the new technique. “These are equipment that perform minimally invasive surgery, and this reduces the surgical time, improves the quality of the surgery and brings more safety to the patient. We took this equipment to Goiânia, Minas Gerais, now in São Paulo, and São Carlos is the first city in São Paulo with the new technique, and the idea is for us to develop it throughout Brazil”.

With the Intelligent Room of the Surgical Center, it will also be possible to transmit the surgeries to the Auditorium attached to the Simulation Center of the Instituto de Ensino e Pesquisa da Santa Casa (IEP). The Auditorium has a capacity for 25 people. In this space, those who do the training will be able to count on an electronic whiteboard to watch the surgeries and interact with the surgeons in real time. Today, there is a limitation on the number of people who can follow a procedure in an operating room, one of the determinations required by the Ministry of Health to avoid the risk of infection.

“Our resident doctors and medical students will be able to follow the surgeries as if they were inside the Surgical Center. And, in this way, they will be able to interact with the surgeons and ask questions. This will increase the training of our students, who will complete the Internship or Medical Residency Programs as more complete professionals”, says the Manager of the Teaching and Research Institute (IEP), André Mascaro.

Medical student Isabela de Jesus Fernandes highlighted the importance of using technology in education. “Firstly, because medicine is moving towards having less invasive procedures, more comfortable for the patient and offering more safety. And having this contact with this technology at graduation, allows us to have a greater experience in professional life. And secondly, due to the limitations of the Surgical Center in terms of the number of people and logistics, it is important for us to have this notion by video, both to understand the patient’s anatomy, the surgical times, and this new technology helps for a better learning in our internship in General Surgery” – he says.

For the Provider of Santa Casa, Antônio Valério Morillas Júnior, the hospital is always looking for innovations for the constant development of the institution. “The opening of the Smart Room is another step towards consolidating Santa Casa’s vocation as a teaching and research center throughout the region. This interaction of resident physicians and medical students, who will accompany the online surgeries performed by qualified doctors, only demonstrates the quality of education offered by the Instituto de Ensino e Pesquisa (IEP) of Santa Casa” – concludes the Ombudsman.

