Second black box of plane that crashed in China found | World

Chinese authorities confirmed on Sunday (27) that rescue teams found the second black box of the China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed on Monday (21) killing 132 people. The information comes from the Chinese state television CGTN and the Reuters agency.

The equipment found is the aircraft data recorder. The other black box – the cockpit voice recorder – was found on Wednesday and sent to Beijing to be examined by experts. The recovery of equipment will assist in the investigation of the accident.

What are black boxes?

It may come as a surprise, but black boxes aren’t really black. They are painted orange, a color that can be seen from a distance (this is to make searching easier).

Mandatory equipment on planes, it would have been invented in 1950 by Australian David Warren, according to a report by Reuters.

Its main function is not to establish blame for accidents, but to help identify the causes and help prevent them.

Flight MU5735 left the southwestern city of Kunming for Guangzhou on the coast when the Boeing 737-800 plummeted from cruising altitude just as it was supposed to start its descent to its destination. The crash of the plane, which took an unusual and mysterious trajectory, still intrigues experts.

Human remains and personal belongings of the 132 people on board were found, but no survivors, and the wreckage from the accident was scattered over a wide area of ​​densely forested slopes in China’s Guangxi region.

It was China’s first major air disaster in 12 years, and while the cause of the incident remains unknown, it has prompted the government to beef up safety checks in aviation and other sectors.

Wreckage of a plane that crashed in the mountainous region of Guangxi, in southern China, this Monday (21). — Photo: Zhou Hua/Xinhua via AP