See the latest findings in searches for the Boeing 737 crash in China

Work being done at one of the accident sites





At press conferences on Friday and Saturday, March 25 and 26, China’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAC) presented the latest findings regarding the search in the areas of the crash of the Boeing 737 registration B-1791, from China. Eastern Airlines, and its parts in China.

On March 25, 2022, CAAC reported that an engine gearbox as well as the main landing gear of the Boeing 737 were found and recovered, and that some of the aircraft’s parts showed traces of fire.

The memory chip of the first black box found, the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), is damaged, so it will be sent to the chip manufacturer for repair, as recommended by the manufacturer. Thus, there are no estimates of when the data can be downloaded.

On March 26, 2022, CAAC reported that the part found at Yatang was identified as the trailing edge of one of the crashed aircraft’s winglets. Another piece of wreckage was found about 2.3 km north of the wreckage at Yatang, in the village of Lixiu. The arc-shaped object is being examined and identified.

The search for the second black box is still ongoing. An ELT (Emergency Locator Transmitter) was found at the main crash site, close to where the recovered black box had been found.





One hundred and twenty of the aircraft’s 132 occupants, 114 of the 123 passengers and 6 of the 9 crew members, have been identified so far.

No common explosives, inorganic or organic, have been discovered so far in 66 samples used in 41 tests. A preliminary report in Chinese and English will be sent to ICAO within one month (by April 21, 2022).

With information from The Aviation Herald