Spartacus may not compete with Game Pass

Sony would be preparing the announcement of Spartacus, the new PS Plus with three subscription levels and possible future Game Pass competitor. If the rumors are true, the current format offered to subscribers will be merged with PS Now. However, for analyst Daniel Ahmad, this is not a threat to Microsoft’s service.

Ahmad, a specialist at Niko Partners, shared an excerpt from the Bloomberg text, where the absence of PS Studios exclusives right from the premiere – the famous “day one” – was mentioned by the source responsible for the portal. To his Twitter followers, he said the following:

Okay, a serious tweet now. Sony’s services overhaul is not intended to compete 1:1 with Game Pass and is more inclined to add value through a tiered approach. It’s more about combining your two existing services into one by adding extra perks. PS Now’s growth was low.

This rumor was raised by Jason Schreier, the same journalist who informed the community about the existence of Spartacus.

When will the “new PS Plus” be announced?

Speculation suggests a possible announcement next week (between March 27 and April 2), and given the fact that the PS Plus line-up hasn’t appeared on the internet yet, something may be being kept under wraps.

Will Spartacus be revealed soon? And most importantly: will he arrive in Brazil? It looks like the answers are on the way. We can only wait for Sony’s next moves.