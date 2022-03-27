Street cat thanks woman who gave her food and video goes viral on TikTok

An internet user posted it on her tiktok, in February a video in which she offered food to a stray kitten was all bruised and when she returned to the place where the kitten was, she received affection and thanks from the pussy, which touched several people on the social network .

The cat who was always behind a tree, and when the internet user passed by, then she recognized who took her hunger away and showed all her affection, in addition to the girl having left a new portion of food, which enchanted the kitten even more .

@nintonks #gatos #cats #gatostiktok #tiktokcats #catsoftiktok #gatosdotiktok #gatinhos ♬ original sound – naibalbi

Full of love, affection and gratitude, the feline was passing and rubbing herself by the girl’s leg, in addition to letting her caress, as if she was already part of her family, in the video all this love between the two appears.

With all the repercussions on social media, the kitten was rescued by a city veterinarian and at the clinic she had all the treatment and medication for some injuries, in addition to having been registered. Now the feline is in a temporary home waiting to be adopted and given all the love she deserves.

@nintonks #gato #gato #cat #cats #straycat #catsoftiktok #tiktokcats #gatostiktok ♬ Romantic Piano Music – Michael Silverman

According to netizen @nintonks, she couldn’t keep the kitten, even in love and with her heart broken, because she already has one that is Felv positive, a disease that cats that haven’t been vaccinated can acquire in the presence of another infected animal.

We still don’t have the information if the beautiful kitten has already been adopted and left her temporary home, but one thing is for sure, hunger she will never go away.