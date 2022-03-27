Sweetener consumption increases cancer risk by 13%, study suggests

A new study published in the scientific journal Plos Medicine suggests that consumption of two types of sweetener — aspartame and acesulfame potassium — may increase your risk of cancer.

The work was based on health information from 100,000 people in France, who have been reporting on their diet, lifestyle and medical history since 2009 in a large survey called NutriNet-Sante.

According to the authors of the study, people who consumed the most amount of sweeteners per day – a daily average of 79 mg – had a 13% increased risk of cancer when compared to those who did not use this type of substance.

Both types of sweeteners are widely used to replace sugar in many products, including diet versions of soda. At work, the greatest risks were found for breast tumors and those related to obesity.

Despite analyzing data from a large number of volunteers, the research has limitations, such as the fact that the information is predominantly about women’s health.

Ponderations

Another caveat refers precisely to the type of research carried out. The methodology, being observational, does not allow establishing a direct causal relationship between sweeteners and the appearance of tumors.

English scientist Michael Jones of the Cancer Research Institute explains that the link reported in the study does not prove that artificial sweeteners cause cancer. “The types of people who use artificial sweeteners can be different in many ways from those who don’t, and these differences could partially or fully explain the association,” he told the Daily Mail.

Also to the Daily Mail, the information manager of the UK Cancer Research Center reminded that eating habits as a whole are more important than the consumption of a specific food when it comes to disease prevention.

“What we eat and drink in general is much more important than a single element of our diet – so aim to eat more fruits, vegetables and whole grains, and cut back on red and processed meats and foods high in fat, sugar and salt. “, he said.