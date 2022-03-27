These are the 6 main symptoms that could indicate tuberculosis – Metro World News Brasil

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease caused by a bacterium called Mycobacterium tuberculosis, also known as Koch’s bacillus, which mainly affects the lungs. In most cases symptoms are not noticed quickly, with tuberculosis being diagnosed after testing. The main signs, according to the Tua Saúde website, are:

Cough for more than three weeks, there may be blood;

Pain when breathing or coughing;

low fever;

Cold sweat;

Feeling short of breath;

Weight loss for no apparent reason.

Contrary to popular belief, the bacterium that causes tuberculosis does not only affect the lung, but also other areas of the body such as bones, intestines or bladder. In this case, the symptoms may be extrapulmonary, and what indicates that the disease has affected other organs may be weight loss, sweating, fever or tiredness. There may also be swelling where the bacteria are lodged.

childhood tuberculosis

Tuberculosis that affects children and adolescents can cause the same symptoms as in adults, such as fever, tiredness, lack of appetite, coughing for more than 3 weeks and, sometimes, enlargement of the lymph nodes. The disease can take a few months to be diagnosed as it is common for it to be confused with other problems.

Treatment

Generally, treatment is done with daily doses of medication, such as Rifampicin, which can last from 8 months to 2 years, taking even longer if the treatment is not followed correctly or if the disease is multidrug-resistant.

ATTENTION!

It is essential to consult a general practitioner or infectious disease specialist in order to diagnose and treat the disease. Under no circumstances use medication without a doctor’s prescription.

