Turkey Disarms Explosive Device After Russia Warns of Lost Ukraine Ports | Ukraine and Russia

The Turkish army defused an explosive device that had traveled across the Black Sea. There was a strong explosion north of Istanbul this Saturday (26).
Russia had said that some of their landmines had been misplaced from Ukrainian ports.
Defense Minister Hulusi Akar described the object, initially discovered by fishermen in the Bosphorus Strait, as an old type of land mine, and said he was in contact with Russian and Ukrainian authorities on the matter.
An explosive device was found off the coast of Turkey by fishermen — Photo: g1
A Reuters witness heard a loud bang in the coastal village of Rumelifeneri, where ships and military planes and helicopters were active. A minesweeper also headed towards the Istanbul area, according to another Reuters witness.
“The mine, which has been recognized as an old version, has been neutralized by our team… and naval forces will continue their surveillance work,” Akar said in a televised statement.
Earlier, the coast guard had warned boats to keep away from the round object floating in the waves, and a team of divers was mobilized to investigate.
Turkey shares Black Sea borders with Russia and Ukraine, which Moscow invaded last month.