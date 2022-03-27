Turkish president wants Putin to become the “artisan of peace” – Observer

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will ask his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to be “the artisan of peace” in Ukraine, when they speak by phone in the coming days, the Turkish press advanced this Friday.

The Turkish head of state told journalists, during his return flight after attending the NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday, that intends to alert Putin to the need to be, “now, the artisan of peace”.

It is necessary to “make an honorable way out” of the situation created by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he added.

Erdogan assured that the Russia and Ukraine agreed on four of the six points of the negotiationincluding Kiev’s resignation from NATO, the removal of obstacles to the use of the Russian language in Ukraine, disarmament and security guarantees.

“But Ukraine is, of course, a state. it’s out of the question [para Kiev] accept complete disarmament, but the Ukrainian side is ready to make concessions”, assured the Turkish President, who specified that negotiations are more difficult regarding the status of the breakaway region of Donbass and Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014.

The Turkish President is due to meet this Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the Turkish press.

An ally of Kiev and a member of NATO, Turkey has been trying, since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, to facilitate mediation between Moscow and Kiev, but refused to go along with Western sanctions against Russia.

The leaders of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization, also known as the Atlantic Alliance) approved, on Thursday, the creation of new combat groups in Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria and Slovakia, as well as the reinforcement of the four already constituted in the Poland and the three Baltic countries.

US President Joe Biden also promised “an answer” if Russia — as Ukrainians and Westerners fear — use chemical weapons.

Biden warns: NATO will “respond” to Russia’s use of biological and chemical weapons

Recep Tayyip Erdogan also praised the efforts made by French President Emmanuel Macron, with whom he has had great tension in recent years, stating that he is, at the moment, “one of the leaders who plays the most active role in NATO”.

On the weekend, Erdogan will speak to Putinas part of its mediation efforts for a negotiated solution to the war, with whom it maintains good relations, with Turkey hosting the only face-to-face meeting of the Foreign Affairs ministers of the two countries in conflict.