Ukraine controls fire, Russia focuses on east of the country

On the 32nd day of the war between Russia and Ukraine, British intelligence assesses that the Russians are having difficulty establishing themselves in northern Ukraine. The attacks, assesses the United Kingdom, “appear to be concentrated” in the east of the country, mainly in Kharkiv and Mariupol.

A fuel storage base was bombed in Lviv, western Ukraine. The country’s Emergency Service says the fire has been contained and there are no reports of injuries or deaths.

The Russian Defense Ministry says the site provided fuel for Ukrainian troops and was hit by long-range precision air weapons.

The Russians say they attacked a factory responsible for overhauling and modernizing Ukraine’s anti-aircraft missile systems, also in Lviv, with high-precision cruise missiles. A missile depot in Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, was attacked with high-precision, long-range maritime weapons, according to Russia.

Zelensky calls for more partner support for Ukraine

In a video posted last night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged partners to step up support for the country during the war.

“Ukraine cannot shoot down Russian missiles with rifles and machine guns, which are too many in stock,” the president said. He asks for support from the United States, with whom the Ukrainian chancellor would have already met, and from NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization).

Zelensky said he needed aircraft, tanks, missile defense and anti-ship.

Luhansk and Donetsk are main targets

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense assesses that the Russians’ efforts are focused on taking the towns of Popasna and Rubizhne, in the Luhansk region, as well as accessing Vuhledar and Novotroitskoe, in the Donetsk region – areas where they say 8 tanks and 11 were destroyed. Russian vehicles.

Channel 24, a local media outlet, confirmed yesterday that one of its employees, cameraman Yuriy Oliynyk, was killed on March 23 in one of the attacks in the Luhansk region. According to the channel, Oliynyk volunteered to help Ukrainian troops fight the Russian invasion.

It was the second time, according to the statement, that the 39-year-old was willing to fight in a war: the first was in 2014, at the time of the Russian attack on Donbass.

The head of the Luhansk Regional Administration, Serhiy Haidai, said at least 11 properties had been hit by shelling in the region in the last 24 hours, as well as a school and an ambulance parking lot.

Image: Art/UOL

Mariupol still under attack, says mayor

Mariupol, one of the cities hardest hit in the first 31 days of the war, is also in the crosshairs. Mayor Vadym Boychenko said in an interview that the city is in a “ring that is shrinking”, alluding to the Russian occupation of areas farther from the centre.

Boychenko even said that the Russian tactic is Nazi: attack the local infrastructure and blockade the city.

“Today the city of Mariupol remains a Ukrainian city. Our military is doing everything to keep it that way in the future,” he said.

Mauripol media say orphaned children were taken by Russians from the city to an occupied hospital in Donetsk, crediting locals for the information. The information cannot be independently confirmed.

Yesterday, Zelensky praised the action of Ukrainians in the region and took the opportunity to snipe partners. “His determination, heroism, endurance is incredible. At least a percentage of his courage to those who have been thinking for 31 days on how to transfer a dozen aircraft or tanks,” he said.

In Trostyanets, in the Sumy region, authorities are seeking to rebuild the city after Russian troops have left. According to Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, head of the Sumy Regional State Administration, “many facilities in the city, including the hospital, remain mined.” That’s why Zhyvytskyi urges residents to “be careful.”

The administrator points out that the last night was the quietest in the region — and draws attention to daylight saving time. Local time is now 6 hours ahead of Brasilia time.

Two humanitarian corridors scheduled for today

After the 10 humanitarian corridors that operated yesterday, two more are planned today. The announcement was made by Iryna Vereshchuk, deputy prime minister of Ukraine and, temporarily, head of the country’s Reintegration portfolio.

In the Donetsk region, a humanitarian convoy leaves Berdyansk for Zaporizhzhia with 15 buses. Mariupol civilians will have to exit on their own in the corridor that leads to Zaporizhzhia. A free gas station is available for private cars in this corridor in Berdyansk.

In the Luhansk region, a corridor is planned from Rubizhne to Bakhmut, passing through at least eight points in the locality so that civilians can use the buses.

Yesterday, about 5,200 people were evacuated in the 10 corridors that operated in the country. The information was provided by the deputy chief of staff of the president, Kyrylo Tymoshenko. Most (about 4,300) left Mariupol.