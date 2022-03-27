US classifies Kaspersky as a security risk; company denies

Russian security company and antivirus software developer Kaspersky has been classified by the FCC (US Federal Communications Commission) as “an unacceptable risk to national security”. The company becomes part of the same list as Huawei and ZTE because they are considered a threat to the country and cannot receive any type of funding from the US agency.

In a statement, Kaspersky says it regrets the decision and stresses that the move “was not based on Kaspersky’s technical product evaluation — a criterion that the company continually defends — but for political reasons.”

Brendan Carr, who is an FCC commissioner, said in a statement that the addition of “Kaspersky Labs [juntamente com empresas chinesas] will help secure our threat networks from Chinese and Russian state-backed entities that seek to engage in espionage activities and harm America’s interests.”

Kaspersky’s entry on the list comes a month after Russia’s war with Ukraine began. In a previous statement, the cybersecurity company said that war is not beneficial to anyone and that it believes in dialogue.

Since 2017, Kaspersky software has been banned from US government agencies. At the time, the United States cited the possibility of ties between the security company and Russian intelligence.

There was no presentation of evidence showing the connection between the company and the Russian government.

“Kaspersky reassures partners and customers of the quality and integrity of its products, and remains willing to cooperate with US government agencies in addressing concerns of the FCC and any other regulatory agency,” the company said in a statement.

Recently, the German government recommended that citizens and companies in the country stop using Kaspersky security solutions. The main argument of BSI, the German intelligence body, is that the company’s products could be used as a cyber weapon by the government of Vladimir Putin – Kaspersky denies any kind of cooperation with the Russian government.

“A Russian IT manufacturer may carry out offensive operations on its own, be forced to attack target systems against their will, be spied on without their knowledge as a victim of a cyber operation, or be misused as a tool for attacks against their own customers” , explains a FAQ (frequently asked questions area) on the website of BSI, the German intelligence body.

Kaspersky’s History

Kaspersky was founded in Russia in 1997 and is known worldwide as one of the leading systems providers in the field of cybersecurity and antivirus.

Both in this case of the US government and in the alert of the German intelligence agency, the company recalls that the motivation was political. The company reaffirms that it is a private entity and has no connection with any government.

About Russia’s war against Ukraine, the company issued a note a few weeks ago saying that it “believes that peaceful dialogue is the only possible instrument to resolve conflicts” and that “war is not good for anyone”.