US to propose tightening sanctions against North Korea at UN









The United States announced on Friday that it would propose a resolution to the United Nations Security Council to “update and tighten” international sanctions against North Korea in response to its latest weapons tests. , including the launch of a new intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday (24).

The announcement was made by US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield in a speech to the Security Council, which has urgently met to review this latest North Korean test, the first in nearly five years with such a weapon.

Thomas-Greenfield defended the need to tighten sanctions in the face of Pyongyang’s “increasingly dangerous provocations” and vehemently opposed the relaxation of punishments, something countries such as China and Russia have called for.

“We’ve heard recent calls for sanctions relief, but why should the Security Council reward bad behavior?” asked the US ambassador, who felt that such a move would only expand Pyongyang’s resources to continue its weapons program in the absence of a diplomatic compromise that prevents it.











Both Beijing and Moscow have veto powers in the Security Council and could block the imposition of new sanctions, which, if passed, would add to the punishments already imposed on the North Korean authorities.

Thomas-Greenfield insisted that the international community cannot let the launch of this missile go unanswered, a long-range ICBM type that poses a threat to virtually every country in the world, he stressed.

The American diplomat recalled that the latter joins 12 other missile tests that North Korea has carried out this year and the alleged reopening of a nuclear facility that had been closed, which suggests that Pyongyang is trying to advance its nuclear weapons program.

“It is evident that North Korea escalated its provocations with impunity while the Council remained silent,” said Thomas-Greenfield, criticizing the lack of agreement to condemn the North’s latest tests.









