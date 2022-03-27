Veterinarian defends his dog who was insulted on the internet for having only one eye

Veterinary and BBC presenter James Greenwood has one of the most adorable dogs in the world. It’s a beautiful labrador named Oliver who won her heart from the first moment.

Oliver was rescued when he was just a puppy, a few months after his birth he was attacked by another adult Labrador, which caused his eye to prolapse.

He was the only one of the litter that didn’t find a family, it’s possible that being one-eyed, he limited his options among adopters.

Vet reported his bitter experience after his dog’s one eye offended. But the vet saw in the dog a being of light full of love. He thought that despite his scars he was a cute little dog, so he decided to make him a member of his family.

Now he is a beautiful hairball that conquers everyone with his beautiful way of being. However, for some people Oliver isn’t all that attractive and they have the audacity to say it head on.

This is what the BBC presenter experienced when he went out for a routine walk with his dog, when a stranger made a derogatory comment about Oliver’s appearance.

Greenwood took to the media to share his bitter experience after a person yelled at him that his dog was “extremely ugly”.

On Instagram, the injured vet wrote: “For this guy today: Oliver is ‘extremely ugly’. But he’s a dog and can’t answer back. Which basically made him look completely stupid. Absolutely stupid,” Greenwood said, alongside an adorable photo of Oliver.

The furry lover told his followers about the bitter moment, but far from sowing negative feelings for the person responsible for the comment towards his little dog, he highlighted all the positive causes Oliver causes in other people.

Fortunately, it wasn’t long before the vet received messages of love for Oliver.

Many people commented on how beautiful he is and showered all their love for a dog that, despite looking different, is a dog like any other.

The outpouring of love and support increased when Greenwood received photographs from her followers showing them their one-eyed puppies.

Undoubtedly, all dogs are adorable, regardless of the scars that make them look different. Fortunately, for every person who makes negative comments about dogs, there are hundreds of people willing to add and make a difference in their lives.

In response, the vet not only thanked everyone for all the love shown to the adorable Oliver, but also took the opportunity to highlight all the positive things he has and how he can make others happy just with his presence. In this regard, he underlined:

“What I also want to share with you is the countless amount of smiles Oliver somehow manages to magically plant on people’s faces as they pass us – it really is a wonderful thing to go for a walk with Oliver, it’s a sight to behold! If Oliver has taught me anything, it’s that there are many, many more good people in this world than bad.”

Oliver is happy no matter what his little face looks like. For those who love him and gaze at him with love, he is the most beautiful puppy in the world.

Unfortunately, there will always be people who want to hurt them with their words, just keep in mind that there are many, many more of us who respect and love animals, willing to give them praise and shower them with love as often as possible. are necessary.

May the beautiful always disappear and gain prominence in our lives. Let us accept and respect all furry animals with their scars, with their past. They only come to give us love and it’s up to us to make them happy.