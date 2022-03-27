Volcano eruption triggers tsunami warning, evacuation of 12,000 people in Philippines – News

Thousands of people were evacuated from their homes in the Philippines on Saturday (26), due to the eruption of a volcano that spewed ash and smoke hundreds of meters into the air.

Located within a lake south of Manila, Taal volcano erupted briefly and suddenly at 7:22 am (20:22 GMT), the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said in a statement.

The institute warned that new eruptions are possible, which could release dangerous gases, ash and volcanic debris, as well as cause a tsunami. In this regard, the agency “strongly” recommended the removal of the population residing in vulnerable areas around the lake.

The initial eruption was followed by “near-continuous phreatomagmatic activity” that threw up plumes of smoke at 1,500 m altitude.





hot pot water

Phreatomagmatic eruptions occur when molten rock comes into contact with groundwater, or surface water, explained Princess Cosalan, a scientist at the agency, comparing the phenomenon to the effect of pouring “water into a hot pot.”

Cosalan told AFP that smoke and ash emissions stopped hours after the initial eruption, but that the agency’s sensors continued to detect volcanic earthquakes. This indicates the possibility of a new episode.

Residents of five counties were evacuated from their homes, regional Civil Defense spokesman Kelvin John said. According to the latest official figures, more than 12,000 people have been affected.

Taal is one of the most active volcanoes in a country regularly impacted by eruptions and earthquakes, due to its location in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of ​​high seismic intensity.



