War in Ukraine: The Three Russian Cyber ​​Attacks Western Powers Fear Most | Ukraine and Russia

US President Joe Biden has called on companies and organizations in the US to “lock their digital doors”. According to Biden, US intelligence believes there are indications that the Russia is planning a cyber attack against your country.

UK technology and internet officials agree with the White House’s calls for “increased cybersecurity precautions”, although no evidence has been provided that Russia is planning a cyberattack.

Moscow has declared on other occasions that such accusations are “Russophobic”.

However, Russia is a cyber superpower with hackers and a great capacity for disruptive and potentially destructive attacks.

From a cyber perspective, Ukraine has come under relatively little attack in the current conflict between the two countries, but experts now point to concerns that the targets are Ukraine’s allies.

“Biden’s warnings seem plausible, particularly as Western countries have imposed more sanctions against Russia, hacker activists have been involved in the fray, and the invasion’s ground handling is apparently not going as planned,” says Jen Ellis, of the research firm. Rapid7 cyber security.

Below are the attacks experts fear most:

Ukraine is often described as a testing ground for Russian hackers, with attacks carried out apparently to experiment with techniques and tools.

In 2015, Ukraine’s electricity grid was hit by a cyber attack called “BlackEnergy”, which caused a short-term blackout that affected 80,000 people in the west of the country.

Almost a year later, another cyberattack, which became known as “Industroyer”blocked electricity supply in about a fifth of Kiev, the Ukrainian capital for about an hour.

The US and European Union blamed the incident on Russian military hackers.

“It is entirely possible that Russia would try to carry out an attack like this against Western countries to demonstrate its might and send a message,” says Ukrainian cybersecurity officer Marina Krotofil, who helped investigate the power outages.

“However, no cyberattack against a power grid has resulted in prolonged interruption of power supply. Running cyberattacks efficiently on complex engineering systems is extremely difficult. Achieving a prolonged harmful effect is often impossible due to the protection.”

Experts like Krotofil also hypothesize that this type of conflict could turn against Russia, as Western countries are also able to target Russian networks.

NotPetya is considered the cyber attack that caused the most financial damage in history. The authorship was linked by US, UK and EU authorities to a group of Russian military hackers.

The destructive software was put into an update to a computer program widely used for accounting in Ukraine, but it has spread around the world, devastating the computer systems of thousands of companies and causing approximately $10 billion in damage.

North Korean hackers were also accused of causing major disruption with a similar attack a month earlier.

The “worm” (an even more destructive type of virus) WannaCry was used to truncate or blur data on approximately 300,000 computers in 150 countries. The UK’s National Health Service was forced to cancel a large number of medical appointments.

“This type of attack could be the biggest opportunity to generate mass chaos, economic instability and even loss of life,” says Jen Ellis.

“It may be hard to imagine, but the critical infrastructure [de sistemas] often depends on connected technologies, just like our lives in the modern world. We saw the potential for this with WannaCry’s impact on UK hospitals.”

Alan Woodward, professor and computer scientist at the University of Surrey, in the United Kingdom, points out that these attacks also pose risks for Russia.

“These types of uncontrollable hacks are much more like biological warfare in that it is very difficult to target critical infrastructure in a specific, localized way. WannaCry and NotPetya also claimed casualties in Russia.”

Attack on the fuel supply

In May 2021, several US states adopted emergency schemes after hackers managed to block the operations of an important pipeline.

The pipeline carries 45% of the US East Coast’s diesel, gasoline and jet fuel supplies. The attack sparked a rush to gas stations.

This attack was not carried out by hackers linked to the Russian government, but by the ransomware group DarkSide, which experts point out is based in Russia.

The affected company admitted paying criminals US$4.4 million (more than R$21 million) in Bitcoin with difficult traceability to get the systems back up and running.

A few weeks later, the meat supply was impacted when another ransomware team called REvil attacked Brazil’s JBS, the world’s largest beef processor.

One of the big fears experts have about Russian cyber capabilities is that the Kremlin could instruct groups to coordinate attacks on US targets to maximize disruption.

“The advantage of using cybercriminals to carry out ransomware attacks is the general chaos they can cause. In large numbers, they can do serious economic damage,” says Woodward of the University of Surrey.

“It also comes with the bonus that it is possible to deny connection with these groups, as they do not have a formal connection to the Russian state.”

How could the US respond?

In the highly unlikely event that a NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) member country is targeted by a cyberattack that causes loss of life or irreparable damage, this could trigger Article 5, the alliance’s collective defense clause.

But experts say that would drag NATO into a war it doesn’t want to be a part of, so answers are more likely to come directly from the US or close allies.

Biden said the US “is prepared to respond” if Russia launches a major attack on the US.