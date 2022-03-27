War in Ukraine: The Three Russian Cyber ​​Attacks Western Powers Fear Most

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on War in Ukraine: The Three Russian Cyber ​​Attacks Western Powers Fear Most 9 Views

  • Joe Tidy
  • cyber security reporter

Russian cyber flag

Credit, Getty Images

US President Joe Biden has called on companies and organizations in the US to “lock their digital doors”. According to Biden, US intelligence believes there are indications that Russia is planning a cyberattack against his country.

UK technology and internet officials agree with the White House’s calls for “increased cybersecurity precautions”, although no evidence has been provided that Russia is planning a cyberattack.

Moscow has declared on other occasions that such accusations are “Russophobic”.

However, Russia is a cyber superpower with hackers and a great capacity for disruptive and potentially destructive attacks.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Russia says five cities in Ukraine are on lockdown

The deputy chief of the Russian Chief of Staff Sergey Rudskoi said on Friday that …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved