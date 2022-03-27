Watch: Car is thrown by tornado and returns to track

This week, the US state of Texas was hit by several tornadoes, which caused destruction and caused several victims of lesser or greater severity, in addition to causing one death. Some videos were posted on social media showing the fury and havoc caused by the phenomenon, however, one in particular caught the world’s attention. In it, a car is seen being thrown and overturned by the strong gale, and then goes on its way as if nothing had happened.

Riley Leon, 16, was returning from a job interview driving the family’s Silverado when he was hit by a massive tornado. Image: FOX 7

Inside a first-generation red Chevy Silverado was 16-year-old Riley Leon, returning from a job interview at a Texas fast-food chain Whataburger.

The event took place on Monday (21), in Elgin, a suburban region of the capital Austin, and throughout the week it was gaining repercussion on the internet, with the video increasingly viewed and shared on the most diverse platforms.

The most Texas thing you will see in 2022. This guy gets coughed around in a tornado and then drives off like nothing ever happened. (Round Rock, TX) pic.twitter.com/JaPaoMUjFG — Infinite Error (@infiniteerrorx) March 22, 2022

In the video, the vehicle is seen being thrown by the tornado and dragged along the ground for a few meters. At a given moment, the tornado moves and the truck is thrown back upright on the track, after a 360º swerve through the air. Then the truck simply pulls away and resumes its path.

New car and job vacancy

While the truck appears to have emerged relatively unscathed from the event, save for some sizable scratches on the driver’s side body panels and with a side mirror ripped off, the Elgin Police Department revealed to FOX 7 that a car dealership went into overdrive. contact Riley’s family to offer a new one.

“Chevrolet, along with Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet of Fort Worth, TX, is donating a 2022 Cherry Red Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT All Star Edition to Riley Leon and his family after he survived a powerful tornado while driving in his Silverado,” says a statement issued by the Texan dealership. “We thank Riley, commend her driving skills during a terrifying situation, and our hearts go out to other families in Texas who have been affected by these storms.”

Chevrolet will gift Riley with a new 2022 Silverado 1500 LT All Star Edition in cherry red. Image: Chevrolet / Publicity

According to the statement, Riley will be able to come to the store this Saturday (26) to pick up the car. Oh, the job? He did too. According to Whataburger, the lucky young man is hired.

