The war between Russia and Ukraine reached its 32nd day today, with Russian attacks on a fuel storage base in Lviv, in western Ukraine, which would supply the input to Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian Emergency Service and Ukrainian authorities say the fire has been contained, and there are no reports of injuries or deaths. According to the Ukrainians, it took more than 12 hours to completely contain the fire.

Check out what is known so far about the situation involving Russia and Ukraine:

War has already left at least 1,119 civilians dead and 1,790 injured, according to UN figures;

Leader of Ukraine’s breakaway Luhansk region proposes referendum to decide whether territory will become part of Russia;

Russia claims to have attacked with high-precision cruise missiles a factory responsible for overhauling and modernizing anti-aircraft missile systems in Lviv, western Ukraine;

The United Kingdom assesses that the Russians are having difficulty settling in northern Ukraine. The attacks, assesses British intelligence, “appear to be concentrated” in the east of the country, mainly in Kharkiv and Mariupol;

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged partners to step up support for the country during the war;

Two-hour live broadcast calls for donations and an end to the conflict in Ukraine, with concerts and speeches;

Image: Art/UOL

Updated figures from the UN (United Nations) indicate that 3.8 million people have already fled Ukraine;

Pope Francis warns of threat of global conflict triggered by Russian invasion of Ukraine and calls for the abolition of wars;

Media and local authorities assess that the Chernigov region, in the north of the country, could become the “new Mariupol”, with a high number of infrastructure destruction and loss of civilians;

Russia and Ukraine will have a new round of negotiations in Turkey between Monday (28) and Wednesday (30);

*With information from Reuters, AFP and Ansa