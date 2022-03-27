Which country is considered the “happiest” in the world?

Beach, caipirinha, brigadeiro and carnival… Brazil is certainly the happiest country in the world. Well, that’s not what recent research shows. According to the 2021 World Happiness Report, conducted by the Gallup World Poll, we’re not even in the top 20.

While data from the World Happiness Report Nature and Harvard, which surveyed 153 countries, placed Brazil in the 41st position. And yet, in the ranking published in 2019 by the United Nations (UN), our homeland occupies the 32nd position.

But you must be wondering: how is the happiness of a country evaluated? To arrive at the result, the UN, for example, evaluates the quality of life population through variables such as: average income, social security, freedom of expression, life expectancy and economic confidence.

Another important point is the relationship of the people with their governments, including natives and immigrants.

It is through the set of these components that, in the research published by the UN, the Finland took first place for the second year in a row.

Despite the severe winter and the stereotype of “closed” inhabitants, Finland has a high standard of living, with efficient public services, as well as large green areas and lakes. Furthermore, the nation is efficient in fighting poverty and inequality. Even his conduct during the pandemic is considered successful in Europe.

The UN survey has been around for seven years and reveals some interesting data. Benin was the country that, since the beginning of the evaluation, increased the most positions. Every year, the country is happier. On the other hand, Venezuela was the one that fell the most in the happiness index.

Furthermore, one of the main points of this report is the communication factor and social networks. In other words, the way the population communicates and interacts regionally and globally interferes with smiles.