If you usually marathon series with long seasons entirely on your weekends, know that this practice is called ‘binge watching’. It can increase the chances by 35% of developing an abnormal formation of blood clots, that is, a thrombosis with the potential to lead to death.

What are blood clots?

They are a physiological response reaction of the body that helps in the control of bleeding or hemorrhages. When they occur in the arteries, they cause a blockage in blood flow. Making it difficult for blood to reach the organs it needs to reach. Consequently, the risks of causing a heart attack, stroke, among others, increase.

Generally, this problem is more common in the elderly, in cancer patients and bedridden people. However, it can happen to people of all ages.

Why marathon series can pose health risks?

Doing series marathons poses health risks due to the many hours we spend sitting in front of the television, eating unhealthy foods. This is because staying for long periods without physical movement causes blood to stand still in the extremities, that is, there is a blockage in blood circulation, which in turn, can cause blood clots.

In order not to take this risk anymore, the ideal is to avoid long journeys marathoning that favorite series without exercising. It’s important to take a few minutes to exercise by walking around the house or to stretch and stretch your leg muscles. And finally, avoid eating unhealthy snacks during this period, choose healthier and nutritious foods.