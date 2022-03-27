World’s biggest oil company suffers missile attack at Saudi Arabia refinery

An industrial plant of the oil company Saudi Aramco, considered the largest in the world, was attacked by drones this Friday (25) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The attack was claimed by Houthi militants from neighboring Yemen.

The attack took place two days before the Formula 1 race, scheduled for this Sunday. The information is from Exam.

“The position at this point is that we are awaiting further information from the authorities about what happened,” the event’s organizers said in a statement.

The Houthis have already spoken out.

“We carried out a series of drone and ballistic missile attacks, including Aramco facilities in Jeddah and vital facilities in Riyadh,” the Houthi rebels said.

Arabie saoudite : Des rapports font état d’une probable frappe of missile and/or drone attack tirés par les Houti, du Yemen, sur les infrastructures d’Aramco à Jeddah.

The Saudi Arabian government has yet to respond.

According to local media reports, one of the main attacks took place at a Saudi Aramco industrial plant used to stockpile diesel, gasoline and jet fuel in Jeddah, the country’s second-largest city. The site is responsible for storing approximately a quarter of Saudi Arabia’s fuel reserves.

Yemen has been in civil war since 2014. Saudi Arabia leads a coalition that supports the forces of the government of Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. The Houthis are supported by Iran.