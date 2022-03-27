Xbox would gain a lot of ground against PlayStation and Nintendo in the coming years

DFC Intelligence reported on what to expect from Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo in the video game, not hardware sales market, between now and 2026. The interesting thing about the report is that the video game platform from Microsoft should gain a lot of space this field.

Video game market analysis firm DFC Intelligence has published an updated forecast on the console market. In the report, it appears that the Microsoft currently represents 20% of ‘software’ share in the console market, which has been the sale of games. Currently, PlayStation leads the market with 43%, and Nintendo plays its part with 37% of the market. However, things would be a little different for the year 2026, 4 years from now.

The new forecast for 2026 shows that the Xbox of Microsoft would reach 27% market share, while the PlayStation would drop to 39% and the Nintendo to 34%. That is, the Xbox will be able to take 7% of its competitors in the next 4 years.

When it comes to the total market, which involves the three companies, DFC Intelligence has cut its previous estimates in half due to ongoing shortages. The updated forecast shows an annual growth of 4%. In the year 2022, the income of all ecosystems would be 49 billion dollars.

One of the big losers from shortages will be Sony, which will have a very limited inventory until the end of its fiscal year, which ends in March 2023. In that time, Sony expects to sell 11.5 million PlayStation 5 consoles.

DFC Intelligence took into account Microsoft’s constant moves in the field of video games. Research shows that PlayStation is still the preferred platform for gamers, but that would change as long as the Xbox catalog grewespecially with the latest acquisitions, such as Bethesda and Activision-Blizzard.

The truth is that the Xbox Series X/S is a very tempting alternative if combined with Game Pass, which offers a very varied and quality catalog that is constantly updated with new releases. We’ll keep you updated with news.

Source