Zelensky accuses Russia of fueling arms race

Russia fuels the arms race by highlighting the power of its nuclear arsenal, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said today during a videoconference at the Doha Forum, organized by the Qatari government.

“The Russians boast of the fact that they are capable of destroying, with nuclear weapons, not just a country, but an entire planet”, declared the Ukrainian president in a message transmitted to the leaders present at the event.

Image: Art/UOL

He recalled that Ukraine dismantled its nuclear arsenal in the 1990s and received, at the time, security guarantees “from the most powerful countries in the world”, including Russia.

“One of the countries that should give more security guarantees to Ukraine is against Ukraine. This is one of the greatest examples of injustice that can exist”, he declared.

This week, Moscow indicated that a nuclear weapon would only be used in Ukraine in the event of a “threat” to Russia’s existence. Westerners do not rule out a chemical or nuclear incident caused by Russian bombing.

US President Joe Biden warned last Thursday (24), after attending a NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) summit, that the Transatlantic Alliance would “respond” if Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the use of of chemical weapons in Ukraine.

In today’s message, Zelensky also urged energy-producing countries to increase production capacity so that Russia does not use fuels as “a means of blackmail.”

According to him, countries like Qatar can contribute to the stabilization of Europe. “They can do more to restore justice,” he declared, noting that the country is one of the largest producers of liquefied gas in the world.

“I ask you to increase energy production so that everyone in Russia understands that no country can use energy as a weapon and blackmail the world,” he declared.

The Ukrainian president also said that no country would be spared from supply problems in the food sector after the invasion of Russia by Ukraine, one of the largest cereal producers in the world.

The Kremlin accused the United States of developing a chemical and biological weapons program in Ukraine and yesterday said Biden’s remarks were intended to “deflect the focus” from the issue.

In Brussels, Belgium, Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the creation of a working group aimed at reducing Europe’s dependence on Russian fossil fuels.

Ukraine insists on the need to “increase economic pressure” against Russia and Moscow’s ally Belarus.

The 27 members of the European Union entered into an agreement to carry out joint purchases of gas for the bloc, with the aim of containing the rise in prices fueled by the war in Ukraine.

*With information from AFP