Activision terminates PlayStation distribution deal for Call of Duty games

Known in the past as a key and partnership franchise on Xbox, beginning in May 2015, Activision announced that it has entered into a multi-year partnership with Sony Computer Entertainment (now Sony Interactive Entertainment) for Call of Duty to become a linked franchise. to the PlayStation.

From that, in addition to marketing and exclusive content in new releases of the series for the PS4, Sony has secured the rights to distribute all new titles in the series in Japan, some even becoming total PlayStation exclusives in Japanese territory. Until 2014, Square Enix published COD games in the country, and from Black Ops 3 to the recent Vanguard, Sony has taken such reins.

Today however, it has been made official by Activision that Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) will no longer distribute old and new Call of Duty games in Japan, meaning that this year’s Modern Warfare II and older titles like WWII, Black Ops 4 , Modern Warfare 2019 and Black Ops Cold War will now be published by Activision Publishing and distributed by Activision Blizzard Japan.

Despite being a novelty, the news is not surprising. In January of this year, Microsoft and its Xbox division announced the purchase of Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, making the publisher of Call of Duty and other franchises part of the globe that currently houses the 23 Xbox Game Studios/ ZeniMax, making Call of Duty a First-Party brand of one of Sony’s main rivals in the gaming field.

More recently, the publisher announced that it intends to release Modern Warfare II along with a sequel to its popular battle-royale FPS Call of Duty: Warzone in 2022 by Infinity Ward. Both titles lack an official release date, but we should be discovering new information on the game and its release over the next few months.