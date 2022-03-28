After the attack on the An-225, video of the Antonov base in 2018 becomes a pleasant memory

Pilot Viktor Goncharov dedicated his career to Antonov, and presents the video you watch in this article





Until the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020, interested parties from anywhere in the world were able to participate in the Antonov Plant Tour, a guided tour of Antonov’s facilities in Kiev, Ukraine.

Now, in the midst of the war caused by the Russian invasion, the event’s presentation video gains special value for aviation enthusiasts, especially after the destruction of the An-225-Mriya, the largest plane in the world.

According to the promotional disclosure of the tourism agency responsible for the event, whose website is still active, the Antonov Plant Tour it was a visit that allowed “aviation enthusiasts to look closely at the AN-225 Mriya, AN-124 Ruslan, AN-22 Antei, AN-178, AN-158 and AN-148, and discover the history of Antonov aircraft”.

The program included visits to Antonov Airport – Hostomel Airport to get to know the AN-124 Ruslan and AN-22 Antei aircraft, and the AN-178, AN-158, AN-148 flight test and modernization models in the process.

However, the highlight of all the action was the visit to the industrial airfield of Sviatoshyn, in the same complex, which is part of the series production plant of the Ukrainian company.

On site it was possible to visit the workshops for final assembly of the AN-148 and AN-158 aircraft, flight simulators, the Antonov wind tunnel, museums and, the star of the house, the AN-225 Mriya.





Video

The promotional video of the visit was released in 2018 in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Mriya’s first flight, which took place on December 21, 1988. In the recording, Commander Viktor Goncharov, who piloted the An-225, gives an emotional presentation of the aircraft. “It’s a unique airplane, unparalleled in the world”, he says right from the start.

Goncharov highlights the giant’s qualities, such as its capacity for long flights without the need for stopovers and its immense cargo capacity. “This aircraft has flown over the entire planet, all continents, and carried unique cargo around the world. She is the best, with several records in the transport of heavy loads”.

There are also images inside the plane, including the cockpit, where Goncharov shares several curiosities. The pilot still makes an invitation that now can no longer be accepted. “If you, anywhere in the world, want to see this plane up close, we are always happy to welcome you here at our base in Kiev.”

After visiting the interior of the giant AN-225, the commander also visits the interior of the AN-22 Antei, the largest propeller-driven aircraft in the world.

Check out the video below Antonov Factory Tour. In the settings in the corner of the player, there are options for subtitles in English and automatic translation into Portuguese.



