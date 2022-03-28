Alopecia: understand symptoms, prevention and treatment – Ser Saúde

A health problem that affects both men and women, the alopecia it can be caused by genetic influences, inflammatory processes or systemic diseases. The issue was echoed on social media. after Chris Rock joke about Jada Smith’s hair at the Oscar ceremony, on Sunday (27).

Based on information from the Virtual Health Library of the Ministry of Health and from dermatologist Hercilia Queiroz — Titular Member of the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD) from Ceará — we answer frequent questions from internet users on the subject:

What are the types of alopecia?

Subtitle: Men and women have different treatments for hormonal reasons. Photograph: shutterstock

Health studies point to at least seven recurrent types of alopecia as areata, traumatic, total, among others. The two most common are:

androgenetics It is a genetically determined form of hair loss. Men and women can be affected by the problem, which despite starting in adolescence, is only apparent after some time, around 40 or 50 years.

Although the term “andro” refers to the male hormone, most of the time hormone levels are normal in blood tests. The disease develops from adolescence onwards, when hormonal stimulation appears and makes the strands progressively thinner in each hair cycle.

see more

alopecia areata is popularly known as “naked”, it is a condition characterized by loss of hair or hair in rounded or oval areas of the scalp or in other parts of the body (eyelashes, eyebrows and beard, for example).

It affects 1% to 2% of the population, affects both sexes, all ethnicities and can appear at any age, although in 60% of cases its carriers are under 20 years of age.

What are the most common symptoms?

The most common complaint in alopecia androgenetics is the thinning of the wires. The hair becomes thinner and, progressively, the scalp more open. In women, the central region is more affected, and there may be an association with menstrual irregularity, acne, obesity and increased body hair. However, in general, these are mild symptoms. In men, the most open areas are the crown and frontal region (entries).

THE alopecia areata has no other symptoms besides sudden hair loss, with rounded areas, single or multiple, without other changes. The skin is smooth and shiny and the hairs around the patch come out easily if pulled.

The hair, when reborn, can be white, later acquiring its normal color. The most common form is a single, rounded plate, which usually occurs on the scalp and beard, popularly known as pelada.

How is the diagnosis performed?

The diagnosis can be made by the simple appearance of hairless areas. In certain cases, a biopsy of the affected skin is necessary to rule out other possible causes of alopecia.

Treatment

With the exception of hair loss hereditary cause, in other cases, it can be avoided or delayed, if risk factors are removed and some drugs are introduced. However, there are cases in which only the hair implant can represent an aesthetic solution for baldness.

Several treatments are available for alopecia areata. According to the Ministry of Health, topical medications such as minoxidil, corticosteroids and anthralin can be associated with more aggressive treatments such as sensitizers (diphencyprone) or methotrexate.

Injectable corticosteroids can be used in well-defined areas of the scalp or body. The option must be made by the dermatologist together with the patient.

Treatments aim to control the disease, reduce failures and prevent new ones from appearing. They stimulate the follicle to produce hair again, and they must continue until the disease disappears. Caution: Avoid “self-medication”. Only a dermatologist doctor can prescribe the most suitable option.

Is there a difference between the treatment of men and women?

Dermatologist Hercilia Queiroz says that there are different approaches for each patient.

“Usually, for men, oral medication is associated with topical medications. When the treatment is for women, it is also necessary to investigate the hormonal influence. The medication, for some cases, can be oral antiandrogens. Everything is different for each patient”, points out the specialist.

Hercilia Queiroz also warns about psychological care for the patient. “More importantly, offering psychological support, despite not causing risk to the patient’s life, as it has a great impact on quality of life”.

Respect and silence, in the face of the patient’s pain and suffering, if we do not have information about the dermatological condition.

Reflection and learning remain, in today’s times, where misinformation can “explode” on social media and cause even more pain to those who suffer from dermatological diseases, such as alopecia areta, vitiligo, psoriasis, acne, among others.

recommendations

The Ministry of Health advises anyone with symptoms not to use “miracle” products or medication on their own – there can be serious adverse effects. The correct thing is to look for a dermatologist when you notice that: