Ariana DeBose is the first queer to win an Oscar

Ariana DeBose has just gone down in history as the first black, Latina, and openly queer woman to win an Oscar in academy history.

The young woman took the award for “Amor Sublime Amor” and beat her competitors Jessie Buckley, Judi Dench, Kirsten Dunst and Aunjanue Ellis in the category of Best Supporting Actress this Saturday at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, USA.

In the remake of the feature, she plays Anita, a role that was celebrated by Rita Moreno in the original film – the actress also won an Oscar for the same performance in 1961.

“In this film you see an openly queer, black, Latina woman who has found her strength through art. And I think that’s what we’re here to celebrate. So if anyone has questioned their identity, I promise you this: there is a place for us.”

What happened in Los Angeles, in the United States, with an audience and theater full of people vaccinated against covid-19. Broadcast live from the traditional Dolby Theater in Hollywood, the awards show featured Amy Schumer, Wanda Skies and Regina Hall.

LOVE SUBLIME LOVE

With the strength of musicals in 2021, the remake directed by Steven Spielberg has become the favorite of the time 60 years after the original feature. Adapted from a Broadway show, the film tells a story of love and youthful rivalry, set in 1957 New York and inspired by “Romeo and Juliet”.

The film was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director (Steven Spielberg), Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose), Best Cinematography (Janusz Kominski), Best Costume Design (Paul Tazewell), Best Production Design (Adam Stockhausen) and Best Sound. .

