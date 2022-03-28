Ariana DeBose wins award for the same role as Rita Moreno

The actress Ariana DeBose won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Anita in Love sublime love. In addition to this being his first nomination and first victory, the achievement is also curious: in 1962, Rita Morenowho participated in the remake as an actress and executive producer, she won exactly the same award for the same character.

The musical, which opened on Broadway in 1957, features songs from Leonard Bernstein and lyrics from Stephen Sondheim. The film adaptation took place in 1961, directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, and brought in the list Rita Moreno, Richard Beymer and Natalie Wood. The film was nominated for 11 Oscars and won 10, including Best Picture.

The cast of the new version has Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ben Cook, David Alvarez and Corey Stoll.

The 94th Academy Awards will take place this Sunday (27) at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

