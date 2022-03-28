Attack on police kills a 12-year-old boy and leaves 18 injured in Bogotá – News













A 12-year-old boy died and 18 other people – including several minors – were injured in an explosive attack on a police station in a popular neighborhood of Bogotá, according to local authorities on Sunday (27).

The explosion took place on Saturday night (26), and “one of the seven injured children, aged only 12, died in the early hours” of Sunday, reported the mayor of the Colombian capital, Claudia López, in a message on Twitter.

“Unfortunately we have another 5 year old girl [em estado] very serious […]; she had a very critical brain mass occurrence,” the mayor said in a statement.

Two police officers who were also injured are in “stable” condition.















The minors “were playing, passing in front of this area,” said López during a visit to the popular neighborhood of Ciudad Bolívar, the target of two similar attacks last month.

Authorities have offered a reward equivalent to US$80,000 for information leading to the capture of the criminals.

“It hurts deeply that innocent people are victims of insane acts,” tweeted outgoing president Iván Duque.

Colombia is going through its worst outbreak of violence since the signing of the peace agreement with the guerrillas of the then FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia) in 2016.