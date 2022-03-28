Bethesda’s New Era With Xbox Can Finally Be Started

Microsoft announced the acquisition of Bethesda in 2020, but the purchase was only completed in March of the following year, and as there are several bureaucratic phases, rites must be followed and this usually takes a long time. In addition, there are contracts made with other companies that must be respected under penalty of high fines.

In light of this, although we have been aware of this acquisition for some time, Xbox users are still waiting to reap these rewards. Remember, in this period Bethesda released two games, both timed Playstation exclusives: Deathloop and Ghostwire Tokyo.

Ghostwire Tokyo was Bethesda’s last PlayStation exclusive for obvious reasons, and it launched this past week. As of now, Microsoft/Bethesda is free to focus on developing Xbox and PC branded games.

On this issue Klobrille said the following:

Congratulations to Tango Gameworks on today’s release[25/03] from Ghostwire Tokyo! Today also marks the start of a new era for Bethesda as a whole, with Ghostwire Tokyo being the last new title with contractual obligations tied to other consoles. Next: Redfall and Starfield for Xbox.

Now, the next fruits that we will reap will be Redfall and Starfield that we already know will be Xbox exclusives on consoles and that will be released directly on Xbox Game Pass.

Developing great games takes time, and contractual obligations need to be met, but time passes and finally Bethesda can fully dedicate itself to its development. new family.