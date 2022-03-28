Biden becomes Biden again by declaring that Putin can no longer remain in office | Sandra Cohen’s blog

Joe Biden has already been translated as a gaffe machine. He is one of those people who gets carried away by emotion and speaks without thinking. As the president of the US, this comes at a price. That’s what happened on Saturday night in Warsaw. At the end of a powerful 27-minute speech in which he defined the most serious world crisis in six decades as a battle between democracy and autocracy, between freedom and repression, Biden slipped but was true: “For God’s sake, this man cannot stay in power.”

The man in question was Vladimir Putin, whom the American president in recent days has called a bandit, assassin, war criminal and butcher. The content of the speech, which was also addressed to the divided American public, was overshadowed by the interpretation that Biden was openly advocating regime change in Russia.

The White House rushed to repair the damage, which would give more ammunition to the propaganda trumpeted by Putin to the Russians – that the US ultimately aims to dethrone him. The patch, however, left marks. The US government quickly clarified what the president meant by his Russian counterpart: “he cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region”.

Those who got used to Biden style, after eight years as Obama’s vice president, understood that he was excited and expressed what he thinks about Putin. The Russian offensive in Ukraine has brought the US back to multilateralism, with Biden at the forefront of the effort to co-opt allies rally against Russia and maintain containment. He was firm on economic sanctions and escaped pitfalls such as creating a no-fly zone in Ukraine.

Along the way, there were stumbles. In a meeting with American soldiers in Germany, Biden extolled the bravery of the Ukrainians. “You’ll see that when you’re there,” he said, implying that he would send troops into the country. He also promised to return in kind Russia’s chemical weapons attack on Ukraine.

His advisers rushed, once again, to extinguish the fire that was erupting from the president’s mouth: the US would not enter the war or use chemical weapons.

On Saturday, an impromptu declaration that Putin cannot stay in office alienated him from European allies such as French President Emmanuel Macron, who has been trying to assume a mediator role to end Putin’s war in Ukraine.