Brazilians in Ukraine accused of giving clues to Russians on the networks | World

The first messages appeared right at the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, just over a month ago. In WhatsApp groups that bring together members of the Russian-speaking community, Brazilians began asking for information on how to join Ukrainian forces in the fight against Russian troops. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry had just announced the creation of an international legion of resistance that had nothing to do with the growing movement abroad that was drawing donations and volunteers to the border to help refugees. The group is made up of foreigners fighting a war thousands of kilometers from home, alongside the Ukrainians. And Brazilians are also there.

There are no official figures, but it is estimated that around one hundred Brazilians have offered to join the international legion against the Russian offensive. The profile is similar to that of fighters of other nationalities. They are mostly men with a history of careers in the police or the Armed Forces. Some left Brazil, others already resided in Europe and moved to Ukraine. But what made the presence of Brazilians known beyond the local military circle was the intense action on social networks, with frequent postings of photos and videos from the front.

In the images, they pose carrying or mounting heavy weapons, dressed in military uniform with the flags of Ukraine and Brazil. References to the Bope “skulls” or the famous song by “Tropa de Elite” are also common.

Videos show the destruction of Ukrainian cities, tanks, transport of military weapons and some field action, with gunshots and bombs in the background. Often, the publications are also accompanied by prayers and other texts of a religious nature.

In one of the recent videos posted by a Brazilian, some fighters appear propped up in trees. With the sound of gunfire and bombs, they lower to the leafy ground. The caption: “19h of combat, infiltration in a small Kiev village. Summary: three armored and enemies destroyed”.

Praise and Criticism

As the war dragged on, it didn’t take long for posts like this to go viral and Brazilians to gain thousands of followers. But alongside the praise and comments of heroism came criticism that they had also gone to Ukraine to hunt for likes. And that, with the intensity of posts, they would still be exposing sensitive information on the locations of troops and bases. After all, if the posts were followed by so many followers, nothing would prevent them from also being in the Russian intelligence feed.

The controversy grew with a series of Russian air strikes that killed dozens two weeks ago at a Ukrainian training center in the western city of Lviv, near the Polish border, which was home to members of the Foreign Legion. Netizens of various nationalities blamed Brazilians for the offensive, attributing the accuracy of the attack to assiduous posts on social networks.

“It’s incredible how careless and stupid the Brazilian ‘volunteers’ in the foreign legion are. Another mercenary, previously captured near Lviv, also discreetly maintains an open Instagram profile, frequently delighting his followers with new stories.

In the post, this same internet user published photos of a Brazilian with more than 42,000 followers, who describes in his profile being a member of the foreign forces in Ukraine, a firefighter in Europe, a criminal police officer and with a passage in the Brazilian Army. In the account opened on Instagram, the Brazilian appears in a military uniform, alone or with other fighters, carrying weapons or wearing a skull mask. He says that he arrived in Ukraine with an Italian document, due to his dual nationality, and that he invested his own money to be there.

“(…) I’m going to say it for the last time (whether you’re paying here or not I don’t know how to answer you) because I’ve never sought to know if I’m going to win and how much I’m going to win! Until today I haven’t received (sic) 1 euro and that doesn’t matter to me (sic)! For what matters are the lives that are perishing in the midst of it all! (…) This is not a place for mercenaries, but for those who are willing to give their lives to protect the weak! (…)”, he wrote in a recent post. In the publications, he and other Brazilians in combat also deny providing location information to enemy troops by frequently acting on the networks.

The group left Lviv shortly before the Russian bombing. A shooting instructor from Maringá, Paraná, who said he witnessed the attack, recorded a terrified video, which also quickly went viral: “There were special forces soldiers from all over the world. From France, all of Europe, South Korea, Chile, the United States, Canada (…) The information we have is that everyone died. They (the Russians) managed to end it all. You don’t understand what it’s like for a fighter to drop a missile on us, it’s over, it’s over. The Legion was wiped out in one fell swoop. Thank God I got out of there. (…) I had no idea what a war was”, he said at the time, while traveling to Poland.

New rules for enlistment

Recently, the Legion stated that it will only accept foreigners with combat experience. He also said that Brazilians, with or without experience, would no longer be accepted. The information came from a group of 35 Brazilians who had their bags ready to board and who would have been informed, the day before, that they would no longer be accepted.

Sought by GLOBO, the International Legion responded, also through a social network, that it cannot “comment on administrative decisions or recruitment numbers”.

There is little information about numbers of foreigners, whether there is remuneration and how much it would be for Brazilians or other foreigners in Ukraine. The Ukrainian government even created a website a few weeks ago to facilitate the recruitment of those interested in joining the forces against the Russians. For Brazilians, the contact was for the Ukrainian Embassy in Brasília. By telephone, an official told the report that the embassy does not comment on enlistments, nor on the numbers of Brazilians who went to Ukraine. The embassy did not return the e-mails of the report until the closing of this edition.

Meanwhile, publications by Brazilians in the Ukrainian war took on a more defensive, sometimes provocative, tone, urging the same critics to the posts to speak less and join the group at the front. One of them, contacted by the report, said that since “the publication of fake news” he preferred to remain silent and “keep things away”, as they were “in constant movement” of combat.

In one of the most recent posts on the official profile of the Legion itself, two soldiers pose armed in a field with a tank in the background. The caption: “Our lads enjoying a sunny day after giving the Putinist bullies a good beating. Welcome to America!”.

The war, as well as the posts, continues.

