Bukele Declares a State of Emergency in El Salvador to Fight Gang Crimes | World

The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, enacted this Sunday (27), with the approval of parliament, an exceptional regime, restricting civil liberties and expanding the powers of the police, in an attempt to stop the actions of the Mara Salvatrucha gang, blamed for 76 homicides on Saturday.

Armed with rifles and bulletproof vests, police and soldiers patrolled the streets, while the detention of Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) leaders accused of ordering the crimes continued.

Citing “the serious disturbances of public order by criminal groups”, the decree, previously approved at the request of Bukele by 67 of the 84 deputies of the Legislative Assembly, declares an “exception regime” for one month in “the entire national territory”.

The regime restricts the right to free association and assembly and allows interventions in correspondence, telephone communications or e-mail without a court order. It also restricts the right to be informed of the reason for the arrest and to have a lawyer at the time of arrest, and allows the period of administrative detention to be extended by more than 72 hours.

The provision “aims to facilitate the tools and legal mechanisms” of the Police and Armed Forces to “reestablish order and citizen security and territorial control”.

“For the vast majority of people, life continues as normal”, although there is “focused and temporary closure” in some areasBukele tweeted after the legislative passage.

Religious services, sporting events and commerce can be held as normal, “unless you are a gang member or the authorities consider you a suspect,” he said.

2 of 2 Inmates huddle in El Salvador prison — Photo: Getty Images/BBC Inmates huddle in El Salvador prison – Photo: Getty Images/BBC

Bukele also ordered a “maximum emergency” decreed in all prisons, where more than 17,000 of the 70,000 members of the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs, among others, who live in El Salvador remain.

“All cells are closed 24/7, no one goes out to the courtyard,” the president tweeted. “Message to the gangs: Because of your actions, now your “fellow niggas [companheiros de prisão] will not see even a ray of sunshine”.

Bukele, a 40-year-old millennial with broad popular support since coming to power in 2019, has made security the focus of his campaign and highlighted the beginning of his term in improving homicide indicators.

But in December, the US Treasury Department sanctioned two government officials for allegedly negotiating with gangs to support Bukele’s New Ideas party in the 2021 midterm elections.

According to the indictment, in exchange, the gangs obtained government money and privileges for their imprisoned bosses, such as cell phones and prostitutes. Bukele assured that it was all a ‘lie’.

The president is pointed out by his opponents for having “authoritarian” attitudes. Washington reproached him for not respecting the separation of powers, having fired, with the help of Parliament, magistrates of the Constitutional Chamber and the Attorney General.

With the repressive measures, “the government sends a direct message of non-negotiation to criminal groups that seek to destabilize order and security in the country,” the presidency said in a statement.

El Salvador is experiencing a new wave of violence, with 62 homicides recorded on Saturday alone, according to the National Civil Police (PNC), which had already recorded another 14 deaths on Friday, also related to gangs.

The Salvadoran Constitution authorizes the emergency regime in the event of “serious disturbances of public order” and Bukele assured that he acted “within the constitutional framework”.

The opposition deputy of the former leftist guerrilla of the Farabundo Martí Front, Jaime Guevara, considered that “the current crisis requires common sense, wisdom and not assassinations” and defended the maintenance of “unrestricted respect for the individual rights” of the population.

Bukele said the Police and Armed Forces “must let the agents and soldiers do their jobs and must defend them from the accusations of those who protect the members of the gang.”