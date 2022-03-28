Check out the full list of Oscars 2022 winners – Entertainment

The 2022 Oscars, the biggest award in world cinema, took place this Sunday night (27), at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The event was attended by thousands of artists who gathered to honor the big winners of the year.
Considered one of the favourites, In the Rhythm of the Heart, which tells the story of Ruby, the only listener in a family of deaf people, won in the Best Film category.
The feature also received two other statuettes, those for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor, with performance by Troy Kotsur. The award was presented to the producers by Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli.
Will Smith was named Best Actor for the performance in King Richard: Creating Champions. This is the first time that the artist, nominated for the award since 2007, has taken the statuette home. already the Best Actress award went to Jessica Chastainfor the work in Tammy Faye’s Eyes.
Check below the list of winners (in bold) of all categories of the 94th Academy Awards:
Best movie
Belfast
In the Rhythm of the Heart
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard: Creating Champions
Licorice Pizza
The Nightmare Alley
Attack of the Dogs
Love sublime love
best actor
Javier Bardem – Introducing the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – Attack of the Dogs
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!
Will Smith – King Richard: Creating Champions
Denzel Washington – Macbeth’s Tragedy
Best actress
Jessica Chastain – Tammy Faye’s Eyes
Olivia Colman – the lost daughter
Penelope Cruz – parallel mothers
Nicole Kidman – Introducing the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
best direction
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion – Attack of the Dogs
Steven Spielberg – Love sublime love
Best Supporting Actor
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – In the Rhythm of the Heart
Jesse Plemons – Attack of the Dogs
JK Simmons – Introducing the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – Attack of the Dogs
Best Supporting Actress
Jessie Buckley – the lost daughter
Ariana DeBose – Love sublime love
Judi Dench – Belfast
Kirsten Dunst – Attack of the Dogs
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard: Creating Champions
Best Adapted Screenplay
In the Rhythm of the Heart
Drive My Car
Dune
the lost daughter
Attack of the Dogs
Best Original Screenplay
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard: Creating Champions
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
best animation
Charm
Flee
luca
The Mitchell Family and the Revolt of the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Documentary
ascension
attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (…or When Revolution Can’t Be Televised)
Writing with Fire
Best Documentary Short Film
Audible
Where I live
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Ben Azir
When We Were Bullies
Best International Film
Drive My Car – Japan
Flee – Denmark
The Hand of God – Italy
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom – Bhutan
The Worst Person in the World – Norway
Best Photography
Dune
The Nightmare Alley
Attack of the Dogs
Macbeth’s Tragedy
Love sublime love
best costume
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
The Nightmare Alley
Love sublime love
Best Editing
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard: Creating Champions
Attack of the Dogs
Tick, Tick… Boom!
Best Makeup and Hair
A Prince in New York 2
Cruella
Dune
Tammy Faye’s Eyes
Gucci House
Best Soundtrack
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Charm
parallel mothers
Attack of the Dogs
best original song
Be Alive – in King Richard: Creating Champions (sung by Beyonce)
of the Orguitas – in Charm (sung by Sebastián Yatra)
Down to Joy – in Belfast (sung by Van Morrison)
No Time to Die – in 007 — No Time to Die (sung by Billie Eilish)
Somehow You Do – in Four Good Days (sung by Reba McEntire)
Best sound
Belfast
Dune
007 — No Time to Die
Attack of the Dogs
Love sublime love
Best Production Design
Dune
The Nightmare Alley
Attack of the Dogs
Macbeth’s Tragedy
Love sublime love
Best Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy: Taking Control
007 — No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Return Home
Best Short Film
Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Best Animated Short Film
Affairs of the Art
bestia
boxballet
robin robin
The Windshield Wiper
Fan Favorite Oscars
Army of the Dead: Invasion of Las Vegas
Cinderella
Dune
Malignant
Minamata
Attack of the Dogs
single 2
Spider-Man: No Return Home
The Suicide Squad
Tick, Tick… Boom!