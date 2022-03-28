Check out the full list of Oscars 2022 winners – Entertainment

The 2022 Oscars, the biggest award in world cinema, took place this Sunday night (27), at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The event was attended by thousands of artists who gathered to honor the big winners of the year.

Considered one of the favourites, In the Rhythm of the Heart, which tells the story of Ruby, the only listener in a family of deaf people, won in the Best Film category.

The feature also received two other statuettes, those for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor, with performance by Troy Kotsur. The award was presented to the producers by Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli.



Will Smith was named Best Actor for the performance in King Richard: Creating Champions. This is the first time that the artist, nominated for the award since 2007, has taken the statuette home. already the Best Actress award went to Jessica Chastainfor the work in Tammy Faye’s Eyes.

Check below the list of winners (in bold) of all categories of the 94th Academy Awards:



Best movie

Belfast

In the Rhythm of the Heart

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard: Creating Champions

Licorice Pizza

The Nightmare Alley

Attack of the Dogs

Love sublime love



best actor

Javier Bardem – Introducing the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – Attack of the Dogs

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!

Will Smith – King Richard: Creating Champions

Denzel Washington – Macbeth’s Tragedy



Best actress

Jessica Chastain – Tammy Faye’s Eyes

Olivia Colman – the lost daughter

Penelope Cruz – parallel mothers

Nicole Kidman – Introducing the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer



best direction

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion – Attack of the Dogs

Steven Spielberg – Love sublime love



Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – In the Rhythm of the Heart

Jesse Plemons – Attack of the Dogs

JK Simmons – Introducing the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – Attack of the Dogs



Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley – the lost daughter

Ariana DeBose – Love sublime love

Judi Dench – Belfast

Kirsten Dunst – Attack of the Dogs

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard: Creating Champions



Best Adapted Screenplay

In the Rhythm of the Heart

Drive My Car

Dune

the lost daughter

Attack of the Dogs



Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard: Creating Champions

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World



best animation

Charm

Flee

luca

The Mitchell Family and the Revolt of the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon



Best Documentary

ascension

attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (…or When Revolution Can’t Be Televised)

Writing with Fire



Best Documentary Short Film

Audible

Where I live

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Ben Azir

When We Were Bullies



Best International Film

Drive My Car – Japan

Flee – Denmark

The Hand of God – Italy

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom – Bhutan

The Worst Person in the World – Norway



Best Photography

Dune

The Nightmare Alley

Attack of the Dogs

Macbeth’s Tragedy

Love sublime love



best costume

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The Nightmare Alley

Love sublime love



Best Editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard: Creating Champions

Attack of the Dogs

Tick, Tick… Boom!



Best Makeup and Hair

A Prince in New York 2

Cruella

Dune

Tammy Faye’s Eyes

Gucci House



Best Soundtrack

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Charm

parallel mothers

Attack of the Dogs



best original song

Be Alive – in King Richard: Creating Champions (sung by Beyonce)

of the Orguitas – in Charm (sung by Sebastián Yatra)

Down to Joy – in Belfast (sung by Van Morrison)

No Time to Die – in 007 — No Time to Die (sung by Billie Eilish)

Somehow You Do – in Four Good Days (sung by Reba McEntire)



Best sound

Belfast

Dune

007 — No Time to Die

Attack of the Dogs

Love sublime love



Best Production Design

Dune

The Nightmare Alley

Attack of the Dogs

Macbeth’s Tragedy

Love sublime love



Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy: Taking Control

007 — No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Return Home



Best Short Film

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold



Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

bestia

boxballet

robin robin

The Windshield Wiper



Fan Favorite Oscars



Army of the Dead: Invasion of Las Vegas

Cinderella

Dune

Malignant

Minamata

Attack of the Dogs

single 2

Spider-Man: No Return Home

The Suicide Squad

Tick, Tick… Boom!