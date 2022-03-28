Chelsea owner and Ukrainian negotiators have symptoms of poisoning

Roman Abramovich, Russian oligarch who owns Chelsea, has symptoms of poisoning (Photo: Alexander Hassenstein – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and other Ukrainian peace negotiators had symptoms of poisoning, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Alleged poisoning took place in Kiev during peace talks

Family members suspect that the attack was carried out by Russians, who were trying to boycott a possible agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea, and Ukrainian peace negotiators had symptoms of poisoning after meeting with Russians. The information was released by The Wall Street Journal by people close to the victims. They reportedly attended a meeting in Kiev together in early April.

After the meeting in the Ukrainian capital, Abramovich, like the negotiators, had symptoms such as red eyes, skin allergies on his face and hands. They also felt pain in their eyes and watered.

According to The Wall Street Journal, victims blame Russian agents, who wanted to prevent negotiations to end the war. To the newspaper, a person close to the owner of Chelsea stated that it is not yet clear who would have been responsible for poisoning the group.

Since the incident, Roman Abramovich and the other victims, including Ukrainian deputy Rustem Umerov, have improved and their lives were not at risk. At least one more person would have had the same symptoms.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Abramovich but was unaffected. According to representatives of the politician, there was no suspicion that Zelensky was poisoned.

According to family members, experts said that it is still difficult to determine whether the symptoms were caused by chemical or biological agents, or by some type of attack with electromagnetic radiation.