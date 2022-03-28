day has retreat from Luhansk and attack on Lviv

The 32nd day of the war between Russia and Ukraine ended with the retreat of Luhansk, in eastern Ukraine, on the possibility of holding a referendum to decide the annexation by the neighboring country. In addition, Russia claimed responsibility for a high-precision cruise missile attack.

Earlier in the morning, according to Russian agencies, the leader of the Luhansk separatists, Leonid Pasetchnik, said he could organize a referendum on annexation by Moscow “in the near future”.

Shortly afterwards, Pasetchnik made a clarification and declared that “there are no preparations at the moment” to hold a popular consultation on the matter.

Like neighboring Donetsk, Lugansk has an ethnic Russian majority and declared itself independent in 2014. The sovereignty of the two territories was recognized by Russian President Vladimir Putin shortly before the invasion of Ukraine, but it is not accepted by the international community.

Even today, the UN (United Nations) said that the war has left at least 1,119 civilians dead and 1,790 injured since the beginning.

There was also confirmation that the Russian and Ukrainian delegations will meet earlier this week in Turkey for a new round of face-to-face negotiations.

Russia assumes missile attack

Today, Russia claimed to have attacked with high-precision cruise missiles a factory responsible for overhauling and modernizing anti-aircraft missile systems in Lviv, in western Ukraine.

The city was also the target of a long-range precision air weapon attack on a fuel storage base that the Russians said provided raw material for Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian Emergency Service and Ukrainian authorities say the fire has been contained, and there are no reports of injuries or deaths. According to the Ukrainians, it took more than 12 hours to completely contain the fire.

The United Kingdom assesses that the Russians are having difficulty establishing themselves in northern Ukraine. The attacks, assesses British intelligence, “appear to be concentrated” in the east of the country, mainly in Kharkiv and Mariupol.

War can “erase human being from history”

Pope Francis delivered a new speech today in which he said war “cannot be inevitable” and that people “must not get used” to armed conflict.

“Faced with the danger of self-destruction, humanity needs to understand that the time has come to abolish war, to erase it from human history before it erases human beings from history,” he said.

“Therefore, I renew my appeal: come, stop, put down your weapons and seriously negotiate for peace”, he stressed. In addition, the Pope said that the war in Ukraine is “cruel and senseless” and represents a “defeat for all of us”.

*With ANSA and AFP