Death Stranding and Crusader Kings Featured in This Week’s Releases | adventure games

Death Stranding Director’s Cut and Crusader Kings 3 are the highlights of release week. The former is the director’s cut of Hideo Kojima’s unusual game, while the latter is the newest game in the acclaimed Crusader Kings strategy series. They are accompanied by the Japanese action RPG Crystar, the friendly mouse from Moss: Book 2, the giant insects from Starship Troopers and the bizarre wild west of Weird West. Check out all the details about this week’s releases, such as dates, prices and the platforms they are available on.

The director’s cut of Death Stranding brings the original journey of Sam Bridges, played by actor Norman Reedus, to PC. The goal is to reconnect the United States through a communications network. The strange game from the creator of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Hideo Kojima, gives players a mission to traverse geographically challenging areas filled with enemies and dangerous invisible beings. Users rely on accessories such as ladders and ropes to cross the terrain. Once connected to the network, they can find items that other players have used as a way of crossing.

New additions to the director’s cut include new ways of traversing and transporting cargo, vehicle racing, new weapons, a new section with stealth gameplay that delves deeper into the story, and more. The PC version specifically supports high frame rate, ultrawide monitors, photo mode, and Half-Life and Cyberpunk 2077 crossover content.

The Crusader Kings strategy series expands the reach of the third game on the new generation of consoles, with more news for players who want to experience the life of a medieval ruler. The game allows users to run a kingdom across multiple generations of heirs with multiple options to expand their power.

It is possible to forge alliances through agreements or marriages, go to war to dominate new territories or investigate adversaries to obtain secrets and blackmail them. Crusader Kings 3 is available for PlayStation 5 (PS5) for R$249.50 and for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S for R$184.95, included at no extra cost in Xbox Game Pass.

Crystar – March 29 – SW

In this action role-playing game from NIS America, players control Rei Hatada, a young woman who, along with her sister Mirai, ends up in a strange dimension inhabited by monsters known as Purgatory. In this place, Rei awakens a power that allows him to defend himself, but he loses control and ends up killing his sister. Now she’s on a journey to try to resurrect Mirai while defeating other monsters and enemies along the way.

The game has a curious mechanic where defeated enemies become feelings that torment Rei. She needs to cry to purify them and turn them into power. Crystar is available for Nintendo Switch for R$ 259.99.

Moss: Book 2 – March 31 – PS4

Quill the mouse is back in a new adventure in the sequel to the virtual reality game Moss, which uses the PlayStation VR (PSVR) viewer. In the game, users watch the action in first person as they help Quill get through the stages, by indirectly guiding him through challenges, puzzles and combat. To communicate back to the player, the animal uses American Sign Language to converse.

Starship Troopers – Terran Command – March 31 – PC

Based on the classic book by Robert A. Heinlein and the Starship Troopers film series, Starship Troopers – Terran Command brings real-time strategy gameplay to fans of the franchise. The game pits users against endless hordes of giant insects of all kinds that need to be eliminated to defend the mining planet Kwalasha.

In command of the Infantry, players will have to decide where to place their units and use tactics such as high ground and funnel points to not allow anything with more than two legs to get out alive. Starship Troopers – Terran Command is available for PC on the Steam digital store for R$ 57.99.

Weird West – March 31- PS4, XB and PC

In this adventure and simulation game, players find an old west different from the traditional, a dark reinterpretation, where the old shootings share space with the supernatural and fantastic creatures. In Weird West, the user has great freedom to decide how to solve their missions: it is possible to use stealth, enter with weapons in hand or give up your humanity to develop supernatural powers. Weird West is available on PlayStation 4 (PS4) for R$214.90, on Xbox One for R$147.45 and on PC (via Steam) for R$99.99.

