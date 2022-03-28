Dengue cases grow more than 130% in Xanxerê

The municipality of Xanxerê, in the west of Santa Catarina, has been intensifying prevention actions in the fight against the mosquito. Aedes Aegypti, which transmits dengue. Since last Monday (21), positive cases of the disease have increased by 132%, from 151 to 350 confirmed cases of the disease.

Since March 18, when the emergency decree was published, the Xanxerê City Hall, through the Municipal Health Department, has been working intensively on the inspection and cleaning of private and public land, as well as the work of identifying breeding sites. of the mosquito by agents to combat endemic diseases.

In addition, the municipality has accredited private laboratories to speed up examinations and diagnoses of the disease, since the symptoms of dengue are very similar to those of other diseases.

On March 25, a meeting was held with the Dengue Situation Room, established in the last week, with the aim of debating and evaluating the measures that were carried out over the last week.

The director of Dive (Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance of Santa Catarina), João Augusto Brancher Fuck, was present at the meeting, who highlighted that the state of Santa Catarina has been showing an increase in the number of dengue cases in 2022, with the The West region is what most worries Dive at the moment, with 14 municipalities at an epidemic level of the disease.

“We came to Xanxerê to understand and assist in carrying out the activities, because in the next four to five weeks we will have an increase in the number of cases and an increase in vectors, hence the need to intensify disease prevention measures to avoid an increase in transmission. The Public Power has an important action with actions that are already being carried out, but the population also has a leading role in combating outbreaks and therefore everyone must do their part”, highlighted the director of Dive.

The Epidemiological Surveillance of Xanxerê advises that in case of headache, fever, body ache or red spots on the skin, it is necessary to look for the health unit to which it belongs for evaluation and subsequent collection for dengue serology.

It is important to remember that the mosquito breeds in places with standing water and this is a disease that is not preventable with vaccination, only by eliminating the outbreaks will it be possible to reduce contamination and the number of cases.