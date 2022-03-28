Dog comforts his sister with a cute hug after being rescued

Last weekend, a call came in to Animal Charity of Ohio, a non-profit and humane society, that a family of dogs needed their help. Jane MacMurchy, director of operations for the non-profit society, and an aid worker arrived at the address to find a mother and her two puppies living in a very dirty place.

Clearly the owners weren’t taking care of the dogs, and the little family had learned to depend entirely on each other.

“They lived in terrible conditions,” MacMurchy told The Dodo. “It was a good 6 to 8 centimeters of rubble in a makeshift pen, and [os cachorrinhos] They were completely desocialized.”

The owners delivered the 5-month-old puppies, named Peaches and Layla, and their 7-year-old mother, Lady, to rescuers, who rushed the dogs to the shelter.

After being seen by a vet who stated that the dogs were relatively healthy, the puppies lacked confidence and had no idea what to do when their mother wasn’t there to show them around. It broke MacMurchy’s heart to see Peaches and Layla hug each other for comfort in the shelter.

“We were doing the vaccinations and the wellness check, and the mother finished first,” MacMurchy said. “We were taking her to our entrance area, and the puppies, without their mother, clung to each other because they were so scared.”

The little family is living together in the shelter, where they are learning what it means to be safe.

“We give them time several times a day to unwind and have some TLC in a quiet room with a member of staff so they can learn to trust,” said MacMurchy. “They do much better when their mother is around, so we work with the three of them together as well as individually.” It’s a slow process, but they’re learning to be confident on their own.”

Just a few days after her rescue, the lady is already confident on her own – looking forward to meeting new people and going for walks. However, for your two puppies, the socialization process will take a little longer.

“[Lady] it’s a love that wags its tail, wags its tail, that’s just happy to receive affection,” MacMurchy said. “The puppies aren’t quite there yet. They are accepting love and accepting affection, they are excited and happy when they are together, and they are supporting each other through their trust.”

“They are extremely dependent on each other,” MacMurchy added.

When Peaches and Layla are finally ready for adoption, the puppies will go home together. There, they will not only receive hugs from each other, but also from a loving family.