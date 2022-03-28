Drinking 2-3 cups of coffee a day may benefit the heart, study reveals

Thinking that drinking coffee is bad for the heart is part of common sense, but that doesn’t necessarily have to be true. Three new studies have investigated the relationship of coffee every day with cardiovascular disease. Interestingly, the conclusion is the opposite of what was expected: drinking two to three cups a day is associated with a lower risk of these diseases.

To arrive at this finding, the researchers used the UK BioBank database, which preserves health information from more than half a million people followed for at least 10 years. In this way, it was possible to compare the effects of different levels of coffee consumption and the relationship between the habit and diseases.

Drinking two to three cups of coffee a day can improve heart health (Image: Reproduction/Ijeab/Envato)

In common, the new research on the benefits of coffee for healthy living was led by Peter M. Kistler, cardiologist and professor at the University of Melbourne, Australia. In addition, they were presented in American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session & Expo 2022. Soon, they should be published in a scientific journal and will undergo peer review.

Important warning: Despite the possible benefits of caffeine consumption, Kistler explains that people should not increase their coffee intake, especially if it makes them anxious or uncomfortable. If in doubt, it is important to consult a doctor.

Can Coffee Cause Cardiovascular Disease?

In the first study, the group of researchers examined whether coffee consumption may play a role in the development of cardiovascular disease or stroke. For this, they used data from 382,000 people, without any known condition of the type, collected for about 10 years.

In fact, the discovery was the opposite of what was imagined. Drinking two to three cups of coffee a day has been associated with greater heart benefit. These people had a 10% to 15% lower risk of developing coronary heart disease, heart failure, arrhythmias or death.

Does caffeine pose a risk for those who already have diseases?

Study found no negative association between coffee and cardiovascular disease (Image: Reproduction/Rawpixel/Freepik)

“Doctors often have some apprehension about people with known cardiovascular disease or arrhythmias continuing to drink coffee, so they often err on the side of caution and advise them to stop drinking altogether due to fears that it could trigger dangerous heart rhythms,” the cardiologist explained. , in a statement.

However, the second study pointed out that this relationship is also not able to sustain itself. By analyzing data from 34,000 people who had some form of cardiovascular disease, it was also possible to observe the benefits of caffeine.

Drinking two to three cups a day was associated with a lower chance of dying compared to those who didn’t drink any. Among those with arrhythmia (24,000), drinking coffee was associated with a lower risk of death.

Instant or ground coffee? With caffeine or without?

Finally, the latest study looked at whether there was any difference in the relationship between coffee and cardiovascular disease, depending on whether instant or ground coffee was caffeinated or decaf. Here, no significant differences were observed, except for decaf.

According to the authors, decaf coffee did not provide the drink’s positive effects against arrhythmia, for example. On the other hand, it was also able to reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases.

After the new findings, scientists who understand what limitations of the data obtained. For this, they plan, in the future, randomized trials to validate the benefits of caffeine in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases.

Source: American College of Cardiology