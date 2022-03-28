“Duna” won six awards and was the highlight of the night; full list of winners

Oscars 2022 is ON! The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywood has revealed the winners of this year’s top movie award. The event, which took place on Sunday night (27), was attended by several celebrities at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, USA.

After two years marked by the Covid-19 pandemic, with changes in movie premieres and with great emphasis on streaming services, the 94th Academy Awards were presented, for the first time, by women: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. The trio of presenters even starred in one of the biggest moments of the night when they criticized the pay gap between men and women in Hollywood.

In a tongue-in-cheek speech, Amy commented on the organization’s choice to select three women to head this year’s Oscars ceremony, rather than just one presenter. “This year, the Academy hired three women to present because it’s cheaper than hiring a man.”, joked the comedian. The phrase is a nod to Hollywood’s structural machismo, which offers lower salaries for actresses compared to actors.

Other notable moments of the ceremony were, of course, the big winners of the night. Among the featured films was “Attack of the Dogs”, a Netflix feature, which was nominated in twelve categories. Nonetheless, “Dune”a film starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Oscar Isaac, which had ten nominations, came out ahead with six awards.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Best movie: “ In the Rhythm of the Heart”

In the Rhythm of the Heart” Best Direction: Jane Campion (“Attack of the Dogs”)

Jane Campion (“Attack of the Dogs”) Best actress: Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)

Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”) Best Actor: Will Smith (“King Richard – Raising Champions”)

Will Smith (“King Richard – Raising Champions”) Best Original Song: No Time To Die” – Billie Elish and Finneas (“007 – No Time to Die”)

No Time To Die” – Billie Elish and Finneas (“007 – No Time to Die”) Best Soundtrack: “Dune”

“Dune” Best Supporting Actress : Ariana Debose (“Love, Sublime Love”)

: Ariana Debose (“Love, Sublime Love”) Best Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur (“In the Rhythm of the Heart”)

Troy Kotsur (“In the Rhythm of the Heart”) Best International Film: “Drive My Car”

“Drive My Car” Best Animation: “Charm”

“Charm” Best Adapted Screenplay: Sian Heder (“A Beat of the Heart”)

Sian Heder (“A Beat of the Heart”) Best Original Screenplay: Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)

Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”) Best Costume: Jenny Beavan (“Cruella”)

Jenny Beavan (“Cruella”) Best Animated Short: “The Windshield Wiper”

“The Windshield Wiper” Best Live Action Short Film: “The Long Goodbye”

“The Long Goodbye” Best Documentary: “Summer of Soul”

“Summer of Soul” Best Documentary Short Film: “The Queen of Basketball”

“The Queen of Basketball” Best sound: “Dune”

“Dune” Best Makeup and Hair: “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” Best Visual Effects: “Dune”

“Dune” Best Photography: Greig Fraser (“Dune”)

Greig Fraser (“Dune”) Best Editing: “Dune”

“Dune” Best Production Design: “Dune”

In addition to all these categories, voted on by Academy members, the awards this year implemented the “Fan Favorite” category, voted on by the public via Twitter. The winners were: