Ever heard of type 3 diabetes? Understand the relationship with your mental health – 03/27/2022

You have probably heard countless times about how diet and lifestyle habits can lead an individual to have chronic non-communicable diseases such as type 2 diabetes, or you may have also heard about autoimmune diseases such as type 1 diabetes.

The truth is that there are more types of diabetes, little talked about, and that are related to other factors, such as the autoimmune disease in adults, known as LADA type diabetes, that is, an autoimmune disease, such as type 1 diabetes, but which only appears in adults and not in children.

It is dangerous, because the treatment is given exclusively by the use of insulin, but it is usually confused with type 2, because it appears in adulthood, leading to an inadequate treatment in which only oral treatment is prescribed, and this leads to the emergence of many complications. in adult life, as blood sugar toxicity builds up and also leads to disease, inflammation, and damage to other organs and tissues.

Another diabetes that is rarely mentioned is the MODY type, very rare, and as dangerous as LADA due to misunderstanding and diagnosis. MODY is late-onset juvenile diabetes, which is based on the mutation of one or several genes, and is usually passed from parents to children, in which one of the two parents has the mutation of a certain gene and then passes it on to the child.

The father or mother may not have diabetes itself, but they will pass it on to the child, who may already be born with diabetes or have a late onset due to impaired insulin production.

But the point here of the text is to bring information about a diabetes that is gaining more and more space for discussion, type 3 diabetes, resulting from problems of the exocrine pancreas, and which is closely linked to Alzheimer’s disease.

Precisely because it correlates diabetes, insulin resistance, and degeneration of neurons in Alzheimer’s disease, the term DM 3 was introduced, still in the stages of scientific affirmation and studies.

But why call it DM 3?

In the most common dementia disease in the world, Alzheimer’s, there is a gradual, progressive and irreversible neurological deterioration, which affects patients’ cognition, that is, with time the patient is no longer able to perform or maintain routine activities, there is memory loss and loss of personality of who that individual is over the years.

In this disease, it has been discovered that there is insulin resistance in brain levels, in which neurons cannot capture glucose to meet their needs, after all, the brain cannot store energy like other parts of our body, and basically depends on the metabolism forward this glucose to the brain, to then capture and use it as energy.

It has been observed, then, that, in this type of diabetes, insulin levels are reduced, and glucose levels are increased, and in this increase in glucose that accumulates, there is deterioration of neurons through increased oxidative stress and inflammatory processes, these already well known as the basis of the inflamed body, obesity and other syndromes related to poor diet and habits, but in the brain environment, that is, in neurons, this situation is much more serious.

To elucidate, in an individual with diabetes, whether insulin dependent or not, the removal of sugar from the bloodstream must be performed correctly, so that the patient does not have hyper or hypoglycemia, causing many disorders.

In the case of hyperglycemia, in diabetics, the case is serious and can lead to coma, as well as non-diabetic individuals, hyperglycemia, that is, the accumulation of glucose in the blood becomes toxic to organs and tissues over time, and to who does not have diabetes, this can lead to the onset of the disease.

By citing this toxicity of the accumulation of glucose in the blood, eating habits are related to mental health, and it is extremely important in the long term to control the consumption of sugars, both in diabetic patients who need to control blood glucose and, consequently, glycation, as in patients who do not have the disease diabetes, but who, due to bad habits, may cause long-term damage.

These damages, which we warn so much about, and go far beyond weight or aesthetics, now also concern the mental health of individuals, in which there is a justification for inducing dementia by insulin resistance, damage caused by excess glucose in the body and, mainly in the brain, where it plays such an important role for life, since it is the exclusive source of energy for neurons.

We hope that, as the years go by, more conclusions will be drawn on this subject, but as a rule of thumb, you can already see how important it is to control the consumption of foods rich in empty calories, in which sugar is the main ingredient. , this then includes foods rich in carbohydrates, but not the carbohydrates of fruit or rice and pasta, but of industrialized foods, snacks, soda…

And this also sets precedents to justify my indignation about diets that are so restrictive or that preach that you can go back to eating pizza and hamburgers every day and still lose weight… My question remains: in the long run, who will be responsible for the thin body , however sick?