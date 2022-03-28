Fearing an attack, Germany is considering implementing an anti-missile system in the country | World

Reproduction/Twitter Olaf Scholz German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in speech

Germany is considering the purchase of a missile defense system for fear of a Russian attack, Foreign Minister Olaf Scholz said in an interview with public broadcaster “ARD” on Sunday (27).

“That’s certainly one of the issues we’re discussing and for good reason,” Scholz said when asked if it was true that the German government is considering buying a system like Israel’s “Iron Dome”, but without giving details of the that is being negotiated.

The chancellor was asked whether Berlin wants to buy a better defense system than the current “Patriot” and responded by accusing, without directly naming, Russia. “We need to be aware of the fact that we have a neighbor ready to use violence to assert their own interests,” he stressed.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine on 24 February, Germany has made a historic shift in its diplomatic defense stance.

Among the government’s unprecedented announcements in decades, is the shipment of weapons to a country in a conflict zone and also the increase of the Defense budget to 2% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

That’s because there are fears that Moscow will not stop at Ukraine and try to invade other territories, especially nations that were part of the former Soviet Union.

Enter the Last Second channel on Telegram and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World.