Finland named the happiest country in the world for the fifth year in a row – Small Business Big Business

The United Nations (UN) concluded the 10th edition of the World Report on Happiness, publication of the Sustainable Development Solutions Network, which draws on data to report on how people evaluate their lives in more than 150 countries. In 2021, the survey reached over 9 million people.

For the fifth year in a row, the Finland is the happiest country in the world, followed by Denmark and Iceland. Brazil occupies the 38th position in the ranking.

Helsinki, capital of Finland: country is named the happiest in the world for the 5th time (Photo: Julius Jansson/Unsplash)

The survey, released last week, looks at happiness around the world, highlighting the factors that tend to lead to a greater feeling of happiness. In this year’s edition, there was a global increase in benevolence, a reflection of two years of pandemic.

Giving to charity, helping a stranger and volunteering were all on the rise in 2021. According to the report, the global average of the three behaviors jumped about 25% in 2021 compared to pre-pandemic levels.

The survey attributes Finland’s leadership to a healthy life expectancy, high GDP per capita, social support in times of trouble, low corruption and high social trust, in addition to generosity.

The country is also recognized for living in a community, in which people take care of each other, and for the freedom to make important decisions in life.

Check out the top 10 of the happiest countries

1. Finland

2. Denmark

3. Iceland

4. Switzerland

5. Netherlands

6. Luxembourg

7. Sweden

8. Norway

9. Israel

10. New Zealand