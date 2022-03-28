Fiocruz will produce injection that prevents HIV

Brazil is a world reference in the control of the HIV epidemic, according to the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (Unaids). The novelty is that now, Fiocruz has announced that it will produce an injection that will help prevent contamination by the disease.

The work will focus intensively on the highest risk group, which is made up of homosexual men, trans people and sex workers, mainly between 18 and 30 years old.

Injectable pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEp) uses a long-acting version of the antiretroviral Cabotegravir, which has been shown to be more effective than patients taking daily pills. It is estimated that only six injections are needed per year.

prevention method

The prophylaxis, produced in partnership with the global health agency Unitaid, blocks some paths through which the virus can infect the human body.

Today, in Brazil, prophylaxis is done by taking pills (tenofovir and emtricitabine) every day.

With the injectable version, patients will have up to eight weeks of protection and reduce their risk of infection by up to 99%.

The injection was thought of as a solution for users who have difficulty maintaining their medication routine. In addition, studies show that drug absorption is more efficient in this format.

Actions to eliminate AIDS

To make the injection a reality, Unitaid will invest $10 million in the project. In addition to Brazil, the agency distributes prophylaxis in South Africa.

The announcement was made during the seminar “Brazil and Unitaid – current partnerships and future perspectives”, held this month.

Brazil is one of the countries that participated in the creation of the agency and the new proposal is the continuation of a series of actions taken to eliminate AIDS.

With information from TecMundo